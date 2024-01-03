Dennis Ombachi rejects offer by fan to sponsor a meal giveaway

Recently, he turned down an offer from a fan eager to sponsor one of his meal giveaways, shedding light on his philosophy and the driving force behind his charitable acts.

The fan, expressing enthusiasm to contribute commented on one of his videos, "I would be honored to sponsor one of your meal giveaways! How?"

Ombachi's response revealed the inner workings of his altruistic endeavors and the reason behind declining such offers at the moment.

In his reply, Ombachi acknowledged that he frequently receives similar offers, especially from supporters abroad.

However, he explained that, for now, he prefers to run the meal giveaways out of his own pocket, emphasising a lack of a formalized system for accountability.

He expressed a desire to maintain a personal connection to the process, reminiscent of the days when he cooked professionally, moving from house to house to cater for parties and events.

"I do get this a lot on a daily basis, especially from people abroad but as for now I don’t have the system in place, especially for the sake of accountability, so just running it out of pocket as it also feeds into my passion in that I miss cooking large quantities of food like the days I actually did it for a living moving from house to house cooking for people in parties and such," Ombachi shared.

He continued by highlighting the satisfaction he derives from being able to fulfil his inner child's joy while bringing smiles to those who benefit from his meal giveaways.

Dennis Ombachi aka The Roaming Chef Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the overwhelming generosity of his fans, Ombachi hinted at the potential for a change in approach, indicating that if such changes occur, a more structured system for accountability and monitoring contributions would need to be implemented.

Ombachi expressed gratitude to his supporters, stating, "Thank you for all the offers, y’all are amazing people. Let’s see how the year goes."