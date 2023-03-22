ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan content creator shares priceless moment with Rihanna [Video]

Amos Robi

Roimen shared videos having great moments with the US singer

Stacey Roimen and Rihanna
Stacey Roimen and Rihanna

Stacey Roimen, a Kenyan content creator based in Los Angeles, recently had the opportunity to meet music icon Rihanna, and she is still basking in the excitement of the encounter.

Roimen took to her Instagram to express her elation and gratitude after the memorable meeting, sharing that she had a genuine long conversation with the superstar and that Rihanna's kindness and down-to-earth nature left a lasting impression on her.

The encounter was clearly a dream come true for Roimen, who wrote in her Instagram post, "My God I don’t even know where to start… I met 🎉RIHANNA 🎉today."

She went on to describe her conversation with the pop star as genuine and even revealed that she forgot to take a photo in the moment because she was so caught up in the conversation.

Roimen's admiration for Rihanna is evident, and she expressed her hope to interview the singer someday, saying, "I can’t wait to interview you @badgalriri one of these days."

It's clear that the encounter left a deep impression on Roimen, as she ended her post by saying, "Our convo & your kindness lives rent free in my mind FOREVER EVER 💖, thank you for being so down to earth ily."

Besides, Rihanna has also met other major personalities such as actor Joseph Sikora who played the character Tommy in the Drama series 'Power'.

Stacey Roimen and Joseph Sikora
Stacey Roimen and Joseph Sikora Pulse Live Kenya
In May 2022, Rihanna announced the official launch of her worldwide cosmetics brand 'Fenty Beauty' Kenya.

The launch was attended by a majority of Kenyan influencers, including the Over 25 content creators, fashion stylist Lady Mandy, Sauti Sol band member Chimano and others.

Simultaneously with the Nairobi launch, Fenty also launched in seven other countries in Africa as part of the cosmetics brands' official entry into the continent.

In West Africa, Fenty products can be purchased at Essenza stores in Nigeria and Ghana.

In Southern Africa, Rihanna's brand has partnered with Edgars stores in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

Other stores include Arc store in South Africa, Color Cafe Retail in Zambia and Catts Beaute in Zimbabwe.

Kenyan content creator shares priceless moment with Rihanna [Video]

