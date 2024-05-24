Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has issued a directive requiring all content creators to obtain proper licensing before distributing their work.

This move has sparked significant reactions from popular YouTubers such as Obinna, Njugush, Terence Creative, Mammito, Sammie Kioko and more.

In letters sent to these creators, KFCB emphasised that content uploaded on their channels, lacks the necessary filming licenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board cited the Films and Stage Plays Act, Cap 222, mandating that all films created for public exhibition or sale must be licensed and cleared by KFCB before distribution.

Pulse Live Kenya

Compliance with the law

KFCB highlighted that Section 15 of the Act gives the board the authority to regulate the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Section 4 wrte requires all filmmakers to obtain a filming license for any production meant for public exhibition or sale, both locally and internationally.

Additionally, Section 12 mandates that all classes of films being distributed, exhibited, or broadcasted within Kenya must be examined and approved by KFCB.

Content creators react

The directive has not been well received by the content creators, who took to social media to express their confusion and frustration.

“Wololo🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🔥😰😰😰😰. Sasa hii ni gani tena?? Hebu mniUpdate jamani, mimi nimechanganyikiwa,” wrote Obinna on Instagram, seeking clarity from his followers and fellow YouTubers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

YY Comedian humorously pointed out the impracticality of the new demands, stating, "They now want to assassinate Online...😂😂What's their contribution to the online creators though😂...saa hii before uploading lazima uwatumie waaprove ata kama ni Podcast ya 4hours," wrote YY on his Instagram.

Njugush questioned the feasibility of the process, especially for timely content creation. "KFCB say there's a trend, I quick shoot a clip on my phone to run with the trend but I first send it to you to approve the 2 mins 'film' Instead of using YouTube own checks? Jameni guys..... Gagging ama ni hali ya kutafuta? Kama ukona YouTube channel unaona je?" Njugush posed.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mammito said the move was aimed at 'killing' content creators instead of encouraging them.

"Instead of making it better for us and encouraging that we create more content about our people and culture..wameamua kutumaliza," said Mammito.

On the other hand, Abel Mutua laughed at the matter saying it was a surprise that they were sending such a letter.