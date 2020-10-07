Gospel DJ Samuel Muraya alias DJ Mo has been a trending topic on Twitter for the past 12 hours or so over allegations of cheating on his wife Size 8.

The allegations were made public by blogger Edgar Obare, in an expose that has sparked mixed among Kenyans On Twitter (KOT), with everyone trying to make his or her opinion count.

The Crossover 101 DJ is being accused of cheating on size 8, with a lady who opened up to Obare, by sharing their private chats and screenshots of her video calls with Mo.

Going by the screenshots, the lady in question allege that she has been seeing DJ Mo behind his wife back since 2016, although currently she doesn’t stay in Kenya.

This comes at a time rumour has it that all is no well in DJ Mo and Size 8 marriage. In the latest Episode of their Reality TV show that airs on NTV, the two are seen having a public fall out that prompted their pastors to intervene. Although some people say the TV show is scripted, others argue that it might be a true representation of what is going on in their marriage.

In the video, Mo is heard saying he has never cheated and the act of Size 8 unfollowing him on Instagram and shouting at him was not right.

Reactions from KOT

