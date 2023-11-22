Kenyans on X mourn designer who popularized Wajackoyah t-shirts

Drae was also the founder of Perma Prints, a platform that showcased his artistic prowess and became popular for designing 'weed' t-shirts bearing 2022 presidential candidate George Wajackoyah.

The news of Drae's passing has left the social spaces in shock, grieving the younger talented designer.

A recent tweet dated November 20 reveals a request from Drae himself, expressing his wish to be cremated rather than buried, "Mi nayo msinizike.. Mnicremate."

Drae Frank's impact on the graphic design scene was significant, with Wajackoya Weed t-shirts becoming a distinctive and beloved part of the fashion landscape.

The late Drae Frank Pulse Live Kenya

His creative vision, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit in founding Perma Prints, made him a respected figure in the industry.

The popularity of his work earned him a TV feature on Citizen TV where he explained how big his market base had grown.

The mourning extended beyond social circles, reaching Drae's personal life. His partner known as Miss_Patriciah took to her X page to express her grief.

"21. 11. 2023 My baby's gone. I'm shattered. Thank you all for your calls, and I'm sorry for everyone whose call I've not picked. It's been hectic. Matoh, Amacha, and I will update y'all on everything soon," she wrote.

More condolences continue to pour in for Frank who was popular on X. Below are some of the condolence messages.

Electronics Merchant A part of me has left today. No human came close to understanding me like this dude. I have your memories all around my life bro. This one will hurt for years. Fare thee well

Plug Wa Cherehani My bro @DraeFrank used to print my Juktex merchandise I don't fake it when i say am heartbroken Pumzika salama my Gi love you man

Charlie Ogada It's still hard for me to process Often I'd pass by Perma prints to check on Frank & Caro It'll be painful not ever seeing him again when I visit The brother has always shown me so much grace from time I met him This one pains me much Rest easy Drae