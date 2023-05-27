The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Netizens divided after video of Mustafa asking for Sh1.5M goes viral

Fabian Simiyu

Mustafa says he needs Sh1.5million to pay for his mother's medical expenses

Colonel Mustafa has once again become a hot topic online following a viral interview with The Gold Mine Show.

In the widely circulated video, Mustafa expressed his intention to raise approximately Sh1.5 million to settle his mother's hospital bill, sparking a wave of discussions across social media platforms.

During the interview, Mustafa confirmed that the mentioned amount was indeed what he needed to clear his mother's hospital bill.

READ: Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

However, he didn't stop there. He went on to express his desire for a job or support in his music comeback once his mother's health was stabilized.

When videos of Mustafa working on a construction site (mjengo) went viral in April, he openly acknowledged the hardships he was facing.

He revealed that his music career was not thriving, and at the same time, his mother was battling cancer, adding to the challenges he was enduring.

READ: Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

iannoh.__Waaah anaitisha 1 million nikama anitisha soo....anyway lets come together and help his mum.

wa_c.h.i.r.a Waah na when the money comes let our health and our loved one’s health not be a problem.

miss_gordons1 Najua vile wakenya watasema but I wont say it here.

sick.rabbit Doo alipata angewekelea games kumi sure saa hii angekuwa na kedoo 200 mirrions.

kamau_.fitke7 Mustapha is the upgraded version of Omosh. We need to see the mum now!

carolynzshy Yaani hata ajali cameraman mwenye Ali fanya ago viral mustafa rlly ii nayo ni too much kuja gulf.

miss_syonthi Cancer is very expensive to manage to those saying that hatosheki yakikukuta you’ll get to learn to stop judging kma you’ve never been in someone’s shoes.

Kenyan celebrities, led by CAS Jaguar, collectively contributed over Sh600K towards Mustafa's cause, while other compassionate Kenyans also joined in to support the artist and his well-being back in April.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
