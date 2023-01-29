ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Amos Robi

Netizens had launched a search for Mboya who had gone silent hours after posting a bouquet of flowers which he had gone to surprise his girlfriend with.

Kevin Mboya
Kevin Mboya

Kevin Mboya the man who travelled to Kwale county to surprise his girlfriend on Thursday, January 26, has finally broken his silence.

Mboya in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel said he travelled to Kwale with flowers but was back with them pointing out that the trip to Kwale has left him emotionally unstable.

“Four days I travelled to Kwale, I went with flowers but I am back with them, that passes a message, I am not emotionally okay to share with everyone what happened,” Mboya said.

Not going into more details, Mboya promised to reveal what he encountered on his trip to those concerned about him later.

Kevin Mboya
Kevin Mboya Kevin Mboya Pulse Live Kenya

"I went to Kwale with love but I have come back with more room for love, more about what happened in Kwale I will share soon," Mboya noted.

The story of Mboya had caused a frenzy on social media with internet users launching a search to find him after he went silent.

"I have travelled all the way from Nairobi to Kwale to come and surprise my girlfriend on her birthday. I haven't texted or called her in the last 24hrs, she maybe thinks I forgot it's her birthday. I am waiting for her just outside her office to surprise her. I hope it goes well," read Mboya's Tweet before he went silent.

His silence got the attention of many netizens who wanted to know how the suprise went down.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
