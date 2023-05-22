The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Oga Obinna reacts after Chito Ndhlovu replaced him on Kiss 100

Lynet Okumu

Oga Obinna's reaction surfaces as he comes to terms with Chito Ndhlovu becoming his successor on Kiss 100 morning show

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna

Kenyan singer and presenter Oga Obinna recently expressed his reaction to being replaced on popular radio station Kiss 100.

Recommended articles

In a heartfelt video shared on his Instagram account on Monday, Obinna is seen driving at high speed while visibly distraught.

The emotional video captures Obinna sobbing and expressing his frustration over being replaced by Chito Ndhlovu at Kiss 100.

Former Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna
Former Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna

Despite pleas from a companion sitting beside him, urging him to slow down, Obinna remains adamant and continues driving at the same speed, sharing his reasons for doing so.

Obinna's outpouring of emotions stems from his love for Kiss 100 and the news that Chito Ndhlovu will now be joining Sheila Kwamboka as the new co-host of the breakfast show.

This announcement came on Sunday 21, signaling the end of Obinna's tenure as Kwamboka's co-host since his departure in April 2023.

“New Co-Host Alert! Join us as we welcome Chito Ndhlovu who will be joining Kwambox on our vibrant Morning show. Get ready for an infusion of energy and entertainment starting this Monday from 6 am!” the station announced.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna
Former Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

Chito Ndhlovu's move to the breakfast show follows his departure from the Kiss 100 drive show, which he previously hosted alongside Cyd Wambui.

The unexpected exit of Oga Obinna from Kiss 100 F on April 25 surprised his fans, as there had been no prior indication of his departure.

In an interview with a local media outlet, Oga Obinna revealed that his contract with Kiss had come to an end. He expressed gratitude for the wonderful experience he had while achieving his dream at the station.

Oga Obinna and Sheila Kwamboka
Oga Obinna and Sheila Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

Moving forward, Obinna mentioned that any future endeavors would be considered additional accomplishments, as he had already fulfilled his aspiration of working for the organization he desired.

The news of Oga Obinna's departure and Chito Ndhlovu's arrival at Kiss 100 has sparked conversations among fans and listeners.

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

As the radio industry continues to evolve, such transitions are not uncommon. Radio personalities come and go, each leaving their unique mark on the airwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Chito Ndhlovu steps into the co-host position with the opportunity to bring his own style and energy to the show.

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

As listeners tune in, they will undoubtedly be curious to see how the chemistry between Chito and Sheila unfolds and how they will navigate the morning airwaves together.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mamake Bobo explains why she deleted her Facebook page with 184K followers

Mamake Bobo explains why she deleted her Facebook page with 184K followers

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]

Oga Obinna reacts after Chito Ndhlovu replaced him on Kiss 100

Oga Obinna reacts after Chito Ndhlovu replaced him on Kiss 100

Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty [Photo]

Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty [Photo]

Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

8 Kenyan duos who make perfect film couples

8 Kenyan duos who make perfect film couples

Fantana calls Zari’s husband Shakib a ‘high school boy’

Fantana calls Zari’s husband Shakib a ‘high school boy’

Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

Pomp and glamour as Lovy Longomba weds in lavish ceremony in US

Pomp and glamour as Lovy Longomba weds in lavish ceremony in US

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

From left: Tv personalities Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo, content creators Nick Kwach & Aicy Stevens

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry