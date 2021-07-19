Khaligraph Jones unveils rap battle, winner to walk away with Sh1 Million

In an update, Papa Jones said that the competition will run for at least two weeks, with three top rappers getting signed to his Record Label ‘Blu Ink Corp’ for one-time record contract.

The Tuma Kitu hit-maker noted that the goal of the online rap challenge is to uplift talented rappers who are struggling to come up in the Kenyan music industry.

Last week, Khaligraph Jones went live on Instagram in a lengthy video highlighting how rappers in the Kenyan music industry are finding it hard to come up due to different challenges thus he had decided to start a rap challenge.

“#HeshimuKipaji. As From Monday I'm gonna Be Giving 3 artists a chance To get a Record Deal under my Label Blu Ink Corp, will Also give yall A chance to win some Money, Am putting 500k on the Table (no corporate sponsorship, Self Made Nigga) for an online competition that is going to run For 2 weeks. More details on Monday. hopefully by the end of this madharau Itapungua. #heshimuKipaji. #respecttheogs” Papa Jones announced Jones over the weekend.

However, on Monday, July 19, 2021, the Blue Ink CEO revealed that Odibets had agreed to injected Sh4 500, 000 in the Rap Challenge, to enable him reward all the rappers to will join the challenge.

“Attention Attention, A big Win for KE Hip Hop. Following my initiative of Elavating our music Industry, am pleased to announce that #odibetskenya have joined this noble cause and have topped up my initial contribution of ksh 500,000 by adding a whooping Ksh 4,500,000 to that end. Further details of how you can get to part of the competition will be announced tomorrow.. God Is Good #respecttheogs #odinare #heshimuKipaji Cc @jaymoulemsee” said Papa Jones.

The rapper said that he was determined to make Hip Hop great again by supporting new talents.

"The OdiNare challenge is going to be big and stars will be made from this platform, watch this space and if you are a talented rapper jump onto the bandwagon coz you never know you might be the lucky winner. Trust The Process, Make KE Hip Hop great again. Back to The Drawing board and Make this Competition Bigger and Better. We begin Tomorrow. Big shout To #odibetskenya for Coming through for KE Hip Hop. #respecttheogs #odinare #heshimuKipaji” said Khaligraph Jones.

The winner of the Online Rap Challenge will also have an opportunity to work with, Khaligraph Jones on a collabo. Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said they decided to come through for Khaligraph Jones and the whole Kenyan music industry as a way of giving back to society and nurturing talent.

In January 2020, Papa Jones won the best Hip Hop act at Sound City MVP Awards that were held at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

In October, 2018, the Yego hit-maker was crowned Best Rap Act of the Year at the fifth edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (Afrimma) that was held at House of Blues in Dallas, Texas.