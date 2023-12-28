The sports category has moved to a new website.



Kimani Mbugua sheds light on his health after netizens' concern over recent videos

Amos Robi

According to Kimani, this raw portrayal of himself is unfamiliar to many Kenyans, as most netizens are unaware of the extent of his condition.




Former journalist turned content creator, Kimani Mbugua, has sparked concerns among netizens due to his recent videos, suggesting a potential relapse.

Kimani, who has faced mental health challenges, has been sharing videos on his social media platforms that depict him laughing uncontrollably and engaging in actions that have raised worries among his followers.

In the past few days, Kimani has been actively participating in TikTok live sessions. However, in his latest video, he seemed to be in better spirits and took a moment to explain the struggles he has been facing.



During a live session while on a morning stroll, Kimani shared that some netizens were surprised by his behavior, not realizing that such conduct is typical for someone grappling with mental health issues.

READ: I'm back on my feet - Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua bounces back with new show

In another video, Kimani disclosed that he is battling depression and expressed the need for medication to alleviate his struggles.

"I am depressed. I need medication. They are very expensive," Kimani conveyed with evident difficulty during the live session.

Concerned netizens expressed their worries about Kimani's deteriorating health and emphasized the urgent need for him to seek help.

“This boy is really struggling; he needs some serious counseling and motivation. I really feel for him," commented one user.

Another user lamented the unfortunate reality that Kimani is dealing with mental health challenges at a young age and may have to manage it throughout his life.

"The worst part is bipolar is for life, no cure; you just learn to manage it 😭😭. It's sad because he is too young; he will carry it till the end," read the comment.



READ: Watch Kimani Mbugua's special gesture to Nyako in emotional meeting at JKIA

After being discharged from the hospital in September, Kimani received assistance from TikToker Nyako and other netizens, who helped him secure equipment with the goal of rebuilding his life.

Initially, netizens were optimistic about his progress, but the recent videos have painted a different picture, leaving them even more concerned.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
