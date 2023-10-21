Watch Kimani Mbugua's special gesture to Nyako in emotional meeting at JKIA

Among those who turned up was former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua.

Kimani expressed his gratitude at the content creator who heeded his plea for help by presenting her with flowers and thanking her in person for coming through in his hour of need.

Donning an elegant orange dress, Ntyako made her way out of the International Arrivals terminal at JKIA into the team that came to welcome her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimani gave the TikToker a tight hug before presenting her with the bouquet of flowers and heaped praises on her.

An emotional Kimani offered to help Nyako with the setting up her businesses, as well as branding and marketing of her businesses in the country in appreciation of her generosity and special acts of kindness.

"You have a heart bigger than the size of the world. I am here to help, and I said, as I promised, I am going to take up your branding and help you with marketing and putting all those things together I am here to fulfil that promise," he explained with Nyako agreeing with his remarks and thanking him.

Nyako played an integral role in getting Kimani back on his feet after his plight went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalist took to social media with an appeal to raise Sh200,000 which he would pump into a business idea that he had already conceived, complete with a business plan.

Nyako led a fundraising initiative that saw around Sh420,000 raised to aid Kimani who was staring at homelessness even as he expressed his strong desire to rise again.

The journalist revealed that he used part of the funds raised to buy media equipment to actualize some great ideas that he has.

Kimani Mbugua back on his feet & new show

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared on his Insta Stories, Mbugua revealed that he will be back to the streets, doing what he loves recording his new show.

"I am just overjoyed and I just wanted to say thank you. Each and every one of you who gave any amount of money thank you so so much for helping me get back on my feet.

“Today I got an equipment, I got a new shooting device and I got a microphone which means I am going back to the streets where I belong," the youthful journalist stated, beaming with joy.

Pulse Live Kenya