The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Denis Mwangi

Following the now-deleted video that went viral, Sheila Kwamboka was accused by a section of Kenyans of being insensitive to the murder of Rita Waeni Mwendo

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'
Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

Sheila Kwamboka, a popular breakfast presenter on Kiss 100 FM, found herself at the center of a social media storm after a video of her dancing in the studio stirred controversy.

Recommended articles

The video, initially posted on the radio station's social media, was been removed following uproar from a section of social media users who deemed her remarks insensitive in light of a recent murder in Roysambu, Nairobi.

The now-deleted video captured Sheila Kwamboka energetically dancing to a Nigerian song during her morning show on Kiss 100 FM.

In the video, she remarked, "Even if you guys are not feeling Nigerians this week, I don't care."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her comment, seemingly innocent in the context of the dance, took a darker turn amidst recent events.

Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka
Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

The backdrop to this controversy is the recent tragic murder of 20-year-old Rita Waeni Mwendo, allegedly by a suspected Nigerian national who is currently in police custody.

Social media users swiftly responded to Sheila Kwamboka's remarks, accusing her of insensitivity to the death of Rita Waeni Mwendo.

The video quickly went viral, triggering heated discussions on social media, where the presenter is now trending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many users expressed their disappointment with what they perceived as an inappropriate comment given the gravity of recent events.

In response to the mounting backlash, Kiss 100 FM deleted the video from its social media channels.

The station is yet to issue an official statement on the matter, leaving room for speculation on how they plan to address the controversy surrounding one of their prominent presenters.

In 2021, Homeboyz FM found itself in a similar predicament after former presenter Shaffie Weru was also accused of making insensitive remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the recent killings in Kenya that claimed the lives of two young women, the Nigerian High Commission (NHC) issued a statement on January 17, addressing concerns and urging calm amidst a wave of online speculation.

Nigerian High Commission in Kenya
Nigerian High Commission in Kenya Nigerian High Commission in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The statement expressed the NHC's deep concern over social media and local media linking the tragic murders to Nigerians.

"A malicious speculation that 'Nigerians' have perpetrated these heinous crimes has taken root through online blogs, doctored videos, and social media posts," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging all Nigerians in Kenya to remain calm and law-abiding, the NHC also advised them to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movements during the ongoing investigation.

"Nigerians are advised to be vigilant and to avoid unnecessary movements even as investigations are ongoing and formal communication from the host law enforcement authorities are awaited," read the statement in part.

The statement further emphasised the need for responsible engagement and condemned the spread of misinformation and misleading statements targeting Nigerians.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

Dennis Ombachi recalls rough childhood after dad was forced to quit his job

Dennis Ombachi recalls rough childhood after dad was forced to quit his job

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Kate Actress, Nadia Mukami express disgust at Governor Lusaka's remarks on pregnant teens

Kate Actress, Nadia Mukami express disgust at Governor Lusaka's remarks on pregnant teens

Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

Kambua shares emotional reflection as 1st born son joins school

Kambua shares emotional reflection as 1st born son joins school

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Wilbroda shares financial success tip she wishes came sooner in her career

Wilbroda shares financial success tip she wishes came sooner in her career

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Mercy Kyallo

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family

Lulu Hassan

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women