Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

The video, initially posted on the radio station's social media, was been removed following uproar from a section of social media users who deemed her remarks insensitive in light of a recent murder in Roysambu, Nairobi.

The now-deleted video captured Sheila Kwamboka energetically dancing to a Nigerian song during her morning show on Kiss 100 FM.

In the video, she remarked, "Even if you guys are not feeling Nigerians this week, I don't care."

Her comment, seemingly innocent in the context of the dance, took a darker turn amidst recent events.

The backdrop to this controversy is the recent tragic murder of 20-year-old Rita Waeni Mwendo, allegedly by a suspected Nigerian national who is currently in police custody.

Social media users swiftly responded to Sheila Kwamboka's remarks, accusing her of insensitivity to the death of Rita Waeni Mwendo.

The video quickly went viral, triggering heated discussions on social media, where the presenter is now trending.

Many users expressed their disappointment with what they perceived as an inappropriate comment given the gravity of recent events.

In response to the mounting backlash, Kiss 100 FM deleted the video from its social media channels.

The station is yet to issue an official statement on the matter, leaving room for speculation on how they plan to address the controversy surrounding one of their prominent presenters.

In 2021, Homeboyz FM found itself in a similar predicament after former presenter Shaffie Weru was also accused of making insensitive remarks.

Nigerian High Commission responds to misinformation surrounding Roysambu killing

In the wake of the recent killings in Kenya that claimed the lives of two young women, the Nigerian High Commission (NHC) issued a statement on January 17, addressing concerns and urging calm amidst a wave of online speculation.

The statement expressed the NHC's deep concern over social media and local media linking the tragic murders to Nigerians.

"A malicious speculation that 'Nigerians' have perpetrated these heinous crimes has taken root through online blogs, doctored videos, and social media posts," the statement read.

While urging all Nigerians in Kenya to remain calm and law-abiding, the NHC also advised them to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movements during the ongoing investigation.

"Nigerians are advised to be vigilant and to avoid unnecessary movements even as investigations are ongoing and formal communication from the host law enforcement authorities are awaited," read the statement in part.