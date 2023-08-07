The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kwambox bashes Diamond for hating on Burna Boy's vocals

Fabian Simiyu

Diamond claims he can't rate Burna Boy vocally

Diamond Platnumz and Kwambox
Diamond Platnumz and Kwambox

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka, also known as Kwamboka, clashed with Diamond Platnumz over his opinion that Burna Boy doesn't have good vocals.

During 'The Morning Kiss' show, Kwamboka, while sampling songs by Diamond, Alikiba, and Burna Boy, set out to determine who possessed the vocals.

Before playing Burna Boy's song on air, she reiterated Diamond's statement that he doesn't rate Burna Boy musically.

Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox
Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

"Diamond amesema, for Burna Boy, it's just vocals, the guy wouldn't be successful. He says he doesn't rate Burna Boy vocally," Kwambox said.

Kwambox's co-host, Chito Ndhlovu, interjected and cut her short, stating that both artists utilise auto-tune, and he likened Diamond's critique to one auto-tuned voice criticising another as being worse.

To end the conversation, the two played a Burna Boy song and Kwambox's reaction while the song was playing said a lot.

It wasn't long before Chito stopped the song and Kwambox openly said that Diamond should drop his claims.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

"Listen, Diamond anafaa kuacha ufala. Are you hating that voice? That sounds like a million dollar...in fact, Burna Boy should be breaking sad news to us," Kwambox said.

Earlier in the show, the two had played Alikiba's song 'Mediocre', and Kwambox openly stated that, in her opinion, Alikiba had outperformed Diamond in terms of singing.

Diamond Platnumz has faced scrutiny for allegedly sampling music from renowned Nigerian artists such as Asake, Spyro, Burna Boy, and Wiz Kid in some of his chart-topping hits.

In videos shared online, the singer is being put on the spot with some music fans claiming the singer has no inspiration for writing his music and always relies on Nigerian releases.

Burna Boy performs in La Defense Arena Paris
Burna Boy performs in La Defense Arena Paris Pulse Nigeria

Diamond however, responded fiercely to the accusations of copying music from Nigerian artists, asserting that such claims are baseless and fueled by jealousy over his success.

He pointed out that if the accusations were directed at other artists, they would be considered differently. However, he seems to believe that his achievements have painted him as an easy target for scrutiny.

"Ukisikia Mtoto anapiga kelele ujue bakora imemuingia!...Maana Wakifanya Wengine, utaskia Magenius Wanaakili Wamesample, tukifanya sie tumekopi!

"[When you hear a child crying, know that a stick has hit them!... Because when others do it, you will hear people saying they are geniuses and intelligent, but when we do it, they say we have copied!]" Diamond wrote.

Diamond Platnumz performing on stage (Instagram)
Diamond Platnumz performing on stage (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

He expressed that while Nigerian artists might also be accused of music sampling, they have managed to diversify their sound by exploring genres like Amapiano.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
