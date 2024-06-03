Kwambox: I made out with a couple of people in the 'Big Brother Africa' house

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka, popularly known as Kwambox, recently opened up about her experiences on the reality show Big Brother Africa.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Kwambox shared details about her time on the show.

Kwambox's life inside the 'Big Brother house'

Kwambox participated in the third season of Big Brother Africa in 2008 and returned as an 'all-star' in the fifth season, titled 'Big Brother All-Stars', in 2010.

Reflecting on her experiences, Kwambox described the unique and intense environment of the 'Big Brother' house.

"The house was like no other," she said. "There were no directors at the scenes, but CCTV cameras were everywhere, on a 24-hour roll, including in the bathroom."

She explained that the only exception was the toilet, where cameras were not allowed. "There was a channel people used to pay to see people showering and all that," Kwambox added, highlighting the constant surveillance they lived under.

Despite the invasive nature of the cameras, Kwambox managed to maintain some privacy. "I don’t have a problem being naked in front of other babes, but in front of a camera, no! I would shower with my bikinis on," she confessed.

Kwambox - There were no rules at BBA

When asked about the rules of the house, Kwambox revealed that there were few specific regulations. "There were no do’s and don’ts in the house, except do not harm another person," she explained.

This freedom led to various interactions and relationships among housemates.

"I mean I made out with a couple of people," Kwambox admitted. "It’s normal. The first time I was in the house, I was there for 8 weeks; the second time, I was there for three months."

She described the fluid nature of relationships in the house, saying, "You can imagine, I made out with someone this week because they were cute, but next week I was like, why are you looking at me like that?"

Public scrutiny on Kwambox's sexual orientation

Kwambox's open and tomboyish fashion sense has often led to public speculation about her sexual orientation.

In 2015, she addressed allegations about her being a lesbian. "This question bores me for real," she responded. "Because it has nothing to do with anything. It’s like me asking you, do you have a headache? Like that has nothing to do with anything."

Despite the curiosity and debates among fans, Kwambox has kept her private life discreet, focusing on her career and personal choices.

Why Kwambox chose a life of singleness

In 2022, Kwambox made headlines again when she revealed her decision to remain single for the rest of her life.

"I made a personal decision to live the rest of my life as a spinster," she declared. For Kwambox, the concept of relationships has lost its meaning. "I feel like right now, relationships are as confused as possible. The fabric of what used to hold society together is no longer there," she said.

In this context of confusion, Kwambox decided to focus on herself. "I decided I was going to date myself and wait for Jesus Christ, my Lord and personal savior," she explained.

