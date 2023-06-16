Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

In a conversation with her co-host Chito Ndhlovu, Kwambox opened up about her expectations, including the number of attendees and the ambience she desires for her final farewell.

Sheila Kwambox emphasized the importance of expressing one's desires for their funeral, ensuring that loved ones are aware of their wishes. She mentioned the potential emotional distress of a grieving partner being comforted by someone unexpected.

Kwambox's remarks highlight the significance of clear communication and establishing boundaries, even when it comes to the final moments of one's life.

Kwambox expressed her desire for a lively atmosphere at her funeral, eschewing sombre TikTok videos in favour of a DJ playing upbeat music.

Pulse Live Kenya

She envisioned her loved ones celebrating her life with joyful dancing and a positive vibe. Her preference for a DJ reflects her vibrant personality and the desire to create a memorable experience for those in attendance.

With a realistic outlook, Kwambox expressed that she did not expect a large crowd at her funeral. She indicated that she would be content with around 200 people, emphasizing the importance of quality over quantity.

Kwambox's desire for a more intimate gathering suggests her intention to have those who truly mattered in her life present during this significant event.

Kwambox mentioned the inclusion of 'disco matanga' for three weeks. This unique request refers to a period of celebration and remembrance in some cultures.

Additionally, she acknowledged the presence of 'walking demons' in some friendships, further emphasizing the importance of having genuine connections with those who are supportive and trustworthy.

Pulse Live Kenya

