The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

Amos Robi

Kwambox emphasized the importance of preparing loved ones by providing clear plans for how things should be handled in the event of their demise

Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox
Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox

In a surprising revelation, Morning Kiss host Sheila Kwambox shared her thoughts on how she envisions her funeral and the specific requests she would like to be fulfilled.

Recommended articles

In a conversation with her co-host Chito Ndhlovu, Kwambox opened up about her expectations, including the number of attendees and the ambience she desires for her final farewell.

Sheila Kwambox emphasized the importance of expressing one's desires for their funeral, ensuring that loved ones are aware of their wishes. She mentioned the potential emotional distress of a grieving partner being comforted by someone unexpected.

Kwambox's remarks highlight the significance of clear communication and establishing boundaries, even when it comes to the final moments of one's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwambox expressed her desire for a lively atmosphere at her funeral, eschewing sombre TikTok videos in favour of a DJ playing upbeat music.

Kwambox
Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya

READ: My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox

She envisioned her loved ones celebrating her life with joyful dancing and a positive vibe. Her preference for a DJ reflects her vibrant personality and the desire to create a memorable experience for those in attendance.

With a realistic outlook, Kwambox expressed that she did not expect a large crowd at her funeral. She indicated that she would be content with around 200 people, emphasizing the importance of quality over quantity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwambox's desire for a more intimate gathering suggests her intention to have those who truly mattered in her life present during this significant event.

Kwambox mentioned the inclusion of 'disco matanga' for three weeks. This unique request refers to a period of celebration and remembrance in some cultures.

Additionally, she acknowledged the presence of 'walking demons' in some friendships, further emphasizing the importance of having genuine connections with those who are supportive and trustworthy.

Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox
Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kwambox shares how stolen kiss got her suspended in high school

ADVERTISEMENT
  • There must be a DJ at my funeral, I do not expect people to dance to TikTok videos.
  • I do not expect more than 200 people.
  • There must be 'disco matanga' for three weeks
  • No sombre TikTok videos
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough

Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough

No time for boys - Natalie Tewa's bold choice in dating older men

No time for boys - Natalie Tewa's bold choice in dating older men

Ciru Muriuki reinvents herself after losing BBC job

Ciru Muriuki reinvents herself after losing BBC job

Delano FX reveals tricks that made him a millionaire in forex trading

Delano FX reveals tricks that made him a millionaire in forex trading

Lynn Ngugi shares why she was concealing 3 international awards from fans

Lynn Ngugi shares why she was concealing 3 international awards from fans

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

Standard-Media-Group Mombasa Road offices

KTN News loses its 1st sports presenter in mass exit