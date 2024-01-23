The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kisses, hugs & joy as viral nanny Rosie re-unites with 'family' in Lebanon [Video]

Amos Robi

The two children clung to Rosie as if she were their long-lost mother, not wanting to lose sight of her even for a moment.

Kenyan nanny lands back in Lebanon to her former employer
Kenyan nanny lands back in Lebanon to her former employer

In a heartwarming display of affection, the viral Kenyan nanny, Rosely Atieno Oyola, fondly known as Rosie, recently reunited with her boss's family in Lebanon after spending holidays back home in Kenya.

Recommended articles

The emotional reunion, captured in a video that went viral, showcased the unbreakable bond between Rosie and the children she cares for.

As Rosie stepped off the plane, she was greeted with happiness, laughter, and pure joy. The family, eagerly awaiting her arrival at the airport, had missed her dearly.

The twin sisters, who were previously in tears when she left, couldn't contain their excitement as they ran swiftly to embrace her. It was a scene reminiscent of a long-lost family member returning home.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

The love and affection displayed by the children were remarkable. They clung to Rosie as if she were their long-lost mother, not wanting to lose sight of her even for a moment.

Their mother, standing by, observed the heartwarming reunion with a smile, appreciating the genuine connection between Rosie and her children.

Rosie's boss, equally delighted, showered her with affectionate pecks, expressing how much they had missed her presence in their household. The reunion wasn't just a celebration for Rosie; it was a testament to the strong bond that had formed between her and the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her holiday in Kenya, Rosie became a sensation on the internet, thanks to the viral video showcasing the emotional farewell.

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie
Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

The overwhelming love and support she received from netizens was unparalleled. Many even urged her to explore new opportunities rather than returning to her previous job.

Despite the pressure and suggestions, Rosie chose to follow her heart and return to Lebanon, emphasising the deep connection she shared with the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie previously affirmed that her employers have genuinely cared for her from the beginning, treating her with acceptance and kindness.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kisses, hugs & joy as viral nanny Rosie re-unites with 'family' in Lebanon [Video]

Kisses, hugs & joy as viral nanny Rosie re-unites with 'family' in Lebanon [Video]

Nimo Gachuiri lectures hubby Mr Seed after his comments about polygamy

Nimo Gachuiri lectures hubby Mr Seed after his comments about polygamy

Paula Kajala breaks silence on pregnancy with Marioo, requests baby shopping

Paula Kajala breaks silence on pregnancy with Marioo, requests baby shopping

Esther Musila's daughter Gilda sparks relationship speculation with Prezzo after cosy photo

Esther Musila's daughter Gilda sparks relationship speculation with Prezzo after cosy photo

Fans cheer as Charlene Ruto joins 'Mzabibu' craze with smooth moves [Video]

Fans cheer as Charlene Ruto joins 'Mzabibu' craze with smooth moves [Video]

Shiv uses elaborate skincare routine for femicide awareness [WATCH]

Shiv uses elaborate skincare routine for femicide awareness [WATCH]

Boni Khalwale's grandson goes viral with a name that commands attention

Boni Khalwale's grandson goes viral with a name that commands attention

Phil Director debunks rumours on repossessing and selling ex-wife's BMW

Phil Director debunks rumours on repossessing and selling ex-wife's BMW

She wanted to kill me to avoid embarrassment - Mash Mwana shares mum's dark confession

She wanted to kill me to avoid embarrassment - Mash Mwana shares mum's dark confession

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dennis Okari, Kirigo Ng'arua, Corine Onyango and Tom Mboya

Where are they now? 10 Kenyan journalists who were abruptly fired

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Alex Mathenge and his son during admission to Mang'u High School

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title