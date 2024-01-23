Kisses, hugs & joy as viral nanny Rosie re-unites with 'family' in Lebanon [Video]

The emotional reunion, captured in a video that went viral, showcased the unbreakable bond between Rosie and the children she cares for.

As Rosie stepped off the plane, she was greeted with happiness, laughter, and pure joy. The family, eagerly awaiting her arrival at the airport, had missed her dearly.

The twin sisters, who were previously in tears when she left, couldn't contain their excitement as they ran swiftly to embrace her. It was a scene reminiscent of a long-lost family member returning home.

The love and affection displayed by the children were remarkable. They clung to Rosie as if she were their long-lost mother, not wanting to lose sight of her even for a moment.

Their mother, standing by, observed the heartwarming reunion with a smile, appreciating the genuine connection between Rosie and her children.

Rosie's boss, equally delighted, showered her with affectionate pecks, expressing how much they had missed her presence in their household. The reunion wasn't just a celebration for Rosie; it was a testament to the strong bond that had formed between her and the family.

During her holiday in Kenya, Rosie became a sensation on the internet, thanks to the viral video showcasing the emotional farewell.

Pulse Live Kenya

The overwhelming love and support she received from netizens was unparalleled. Many even urged her to explore new opportunities rather than returning to her previous job.

Despite the pressure and suggestions, Rosie chose to follow her heart and return to Lebanon, emphasising the deep connection she shared with the family.

