Comedian KK Mwenyewe addresses DP Gachagua after 'snub'

Fabian Simiyu

KK Mwenyewe is yet to meet Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

KK Mwenyewe (left) and Rigathi Gachagua
Zakaria Kariuki alias KK Mwenyewe has finally spoken about Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, nearly seven months after coining the 'Riggy G' character online.

Riggy G is DP Gachagua's nickname and the character that KK Mwenyewe created out of it has helped him to grow as a content creator even as he looks forward to completing his university studies.

Kariuki who is a Kisii University student has finally spilled the beans on how he felt when Mr Gachagua offered Ivy Chelimo a job in his office for coining the 'Riggy G' nickname yet he had also played a major role in creating online content about the DP.

Zakaria Kariuki aka KK Mwenyewe
READ: Gachagua offers Ivy Chelimo lucrative job

KK Mwenyewe has made it clear that he didn't feel bad when DP Gachagua went for Chelimo instead of him while speaking to YouTuber Nicholas Kioko.

"People have been expecting that I felt bad. I never felt bad. I assumed that it was her time and maybe mine is coming. You know many people are proposing that I should be given a job and I was wondering because I'm still in school.

"I think the DP thought of helping the lady first and then he will help me when the economy of Kenya is restored," said KK Mwenyewe.

KK added that he has never held anything against the DP despite him not recognising what he does.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
KK Mwenyewe continued that people's phone calls make him feel bad sometimes, especially when they talk about Rigathi Gachagua. He insisted that it is human nature for one to feel bad sometimes.

The Riggy G mimicker however stated that he will never forget the DP was supposed to meet with him and that he is still hoping they will meet one day.

KK Mwenyewe thanked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for paying his university fees when he pleaded online for help in October 2022.

He also thanked YouTuber Andrew Kibe for raising some money which he used to buy a camera that has been helping him to film his content.

"I want to thank you, Andrew Kibe, I'm doing well over here. I wouldn't be this far if it were not for you. I bought a camera, a laptop, and shooting lights with the money that you contributed online. May God bless you," said KK Mwenyewe.

KK also defended Kibe by saying that the YouTuber usually says the truth makes sense sometimes since that is how he communicates.

