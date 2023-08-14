Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Vanessa effortlessly delivered a flawless rendition of his 2012 dancehall hit 'Gal Dem Ah Talk', not missing a single word of the song's first verse.

Taking the TikTok stage, Venessa's viral video not only captured the admiration of fans but also left Konshens himself genuinely impressed.

Konshens shared a TikTok duet on his page, vibing to Vanessa's rap. He could be seen dancing along with a smile.

Konshens' caption to the video said it all: "Kenyans said hold my beer."

On the other hand, Vanessa responded to Konshens, expressing gratitude after he shared her clip. She also conveyed to him that his music is widely appreciated in East Africa.

Kenyans reacted differently to the clip, with some pointing out that Konshens should also mention DJ Lytta, as he single-handedly promoted riddim music through his 'Hot Grabba' series.

Social media reactions

Lucykihungi Thank you Sharonne Vanessa for representing Kenya.

nikky wayne Tanzania don't even try juu u will embarrass East Africa.

OREO How does it feel to know a whole nation loves you?

Bree 💎 She is from Kenya the capital city of Africa.

tiger Kenya we have a lot of reasons to thank most High. We have been blessed with everything.

annwambui7975 So no one is talking about Konshens' cuteness.

KEYBOARD GANGSTER😉💜🤪 Wakenya hatushindwi ....how nah.

Who is TikTok rapper Sharonne Vanessa?

According to her TikTok platform description, Sharonne Venessa enjoys rapping occasionally. With no indication that she might be considering a career in music.

Venessa's has shared a variety of videos where she raps to songs by award-winning artists like Shaggy, American rappers Busta Rhymes and Eminem - artists known for their speed and crafty delivery of lyrics.

In addition to immersing herself in international music, Venessa also pays homage to local artists. There are videos of her rapping along to the music of Khaligraph Jones and Mejja.

Beyond her rapping endeavours, Vanessa actively engages in duets with other musicians on TikTok. She consistently shares such collaborative videos on her platforms.

To sweeten her content, Vanessa occasionally puts her own spin on well-known music by remixing them with her own lyrics.