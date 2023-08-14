The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Fabian Simiyu

Kenyan TikToker Sharon Venessa wows Konshens with perfect rap of his 2012 hit 'Gal Dem Ah Talk'.

Jamaican artist Konshens and Kenyan TikToker Sharonne Vanessa
Jamaican artist Konshens and Kenyan TikToker Sharonne Vanessa

Jamaican artist Konshens found himself intrigued by the remarkable talents of a Kenyan lady by the name of Sharonne Venessa.

Recommended articles

Vanessa effortlessly delivered a flawless rendition of his 2012 dancehall hit 'Gal Dem Ah Talk', not missing a single word of the song's first verse.

Taking the TikTok stage, Venessa's viral video not only captured the admiration of fans but also left Konshens himself genuinely impressed.

Konshens
Konshens Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Konshens confirms his biggest fans are from Nairobi, shares YouTube numbers

Konshens shared a TikTok duet on his page, vibing to Vanessa's rap. He could be seen dancing along with a smile.

Konshens' caption to the video said it all: "Kenyans said hold my beer."

On the other hand, Vanessa responded to Konshens, expressing gratitude after he shared her clip. She also conveyed to him that his music is widely appreciated in East Africa.

Kenyans reacted differently to the clip, with some pointing out that Konshens should also mention DJ Lytta, as he single-handedly promoted riddim music through his 'Hot Grabba' series.

ADVERTISEMENT
Konshens vibing to Sharonne Vanessa's rap
Konshens vibing to Sharonne Vanessa's rap Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill at NRG Wave [Video]

Lucykihungi Thank you Sharonne Vanessa for representing Kenya.

nikky wayne Tanzania don't even try juu u will embarrass East Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

OREO How does it feel to know a whole nation loves you?

Bree 💎 She is from Kenya the capital city of Africa.

tiger Kenya we have a lot of reasons to thank most High. We have been blessed with everything.

annwambui7975 So no one is talking about Konshens' cuteness.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEYBOARD GANGSTER😉💜🤪 Wakenya hatushindwi ....how nah.

According to her TikTok platform description, Sharonne Venessa enjoys rapping occasionally. With no indication that she might be considering a career in music.

Venessa's has shared a variety of videos where she raps to songs by award-winning artists like Shaggy, American rappers Busta Rhymes and Eminem - artists known for their speed and crafty delivery of lyrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to immersing herself in international music, Venessa also pays homage to local artists. There are videos of her rapping along to the music of Khaligraph Jones and Mejja.

Beyond her rapping endeavours, Vanessa actively engages in duets with other musicians on TikTok. She consistently shares such collaborative videos on her platforms.

To sweeten her content, Vanessa occasionally puts her own spin on well-known music by remixing them with her own lyrics.

Seemingly unaware of how good she is, she occasionally seeks affirmation from her fans on how she compares to other musicians on TikTok.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Alex Mwakideu bids farewell to Milele FM after 5 years

Alex Mwakideu bids farewell to Milele FM after 5 years

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

Edgar Obare apologises to Vera Sidika over false Dubai trip reports

Edgar Obare apologises to Vera Sidika over false Dubai trip reports

3 celebrities who Stevo Simple Boy professed undying love for & how they responded

3 celebrities who Stevo Simple Boy professed undying love for & how they responded

NTV's Teen Republik host Azeezah quits

NTV's Teen Republik host Azeezah quits

Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy