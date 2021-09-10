KOT through its special branch, ‘Twitter DCI’ went undercover to unmask the true owner of the Chrystler Crossfire that Wanjigi allegedly gifted Omondi as part of their partnership deal as his influencer.

Twitter DCI linked the Chrystler Crossfire to legendary Rapper Prezzo and politician Steve Mbogo, with claims that Wanjigi usually rotates the car among his close friends.

KOT divided over Jimmy Wanjigi’s Car gift to Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Eric Omondi trending Pulse Live Kenya

Others argued that the car belongs to Mbogo and Omondi was just given on a short term basis with the aim of drawing attention at his lobby for Wanjigi as the next president of Kenya come 2022.

However, Omondi’s diehard fans believe that funnyman was indeed gifted the car and they are now also demanding their rightful share if Wanjigi is need of their votes.

Wanjigi said that the black two-seater car is a token of appreciation for the content creator who has undertaken to spread word about Wanjigi's candidacy.

"You are doing a good job by marketing this dream to the entire nation. Ni lazima tufagie wote na hii gari ni ya kuspread hiyo message. It is a very solid car," the billionaire told Eric as he handed over the keys.

The car gift come days’ after Omondi endorsed Wanjigi for Presidency, a move that elicited mixed reactions among celebrities and ordinary wananchi.

“Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatuelewa, tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatujali, vijana tunahitaji mtu Fresh, mtu hajakuwa kwa ofisi, Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anaelewa Biashara, Vijana tunahitaji Jimmy Wanjigi, Vijana tuna-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi, Eric Omondi nina-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi. Eric Omondi na Jimmy Wanjigi na kunawafagia wote” said Omondi in a video.