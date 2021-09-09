Wanjigi gifts Eric Omondi new Chrystler Crossfire Coupe [Video]

Eric Omondi who has declared his support for Wanjigi was gifted the Chrystler Crossfire during a visit to the businessman's home in Muthaiga.

The black two-seater car is a token of appreciation for the content creator who has undertaken to spread word about Wanjigi's candidacy.

"You are doing a good job by marketing this dream to the entire nation. Ni lazima tufagie wote na hii gari ni ya kuspread hiyo message. It is a very solid car," the billionaire told Eric as he handed over the keys.

A glimpse inside the car shows that it was recently tuned to give it a fresh sporty look.

The name "Crossfire" refers to the two character lines that run from front to rear along the body sides — their crease directions cross below the mirrors on the door panels.

Car experts say that coupe combines an American design with German engineering. A look underneath the vehicle shows a lot of Mercedes parts, including the V6 engine, multilink suspension, and steering. It's based heavily on the first generation Mercedes-Benz SLK.

It is powered by a 215 hp 3.2-liter 18-valve single-overhead-cam V6 engine mated with a six-speed manual transmission, giving it a top speed of 245kph.

Eric Omondi's support for Wanjigi resulted in a lot of mixed reactions from Kenyans among them celebrities and ordinary wananchi.

“Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatuelewa, tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatujali, vijana tunahitaji mtu Fresh, mtu hajakuwa kwa ofisi, Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anaelewa Biashara, Vijana tunahitaji Jimmy Wanjigi, Vijana tuna-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi, Eric Omondi nina-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi. Eric Omondi na Jimmy Wanjigi na kunawafagia wote” said Omondi in a video.

While a section of Kenyans on social media said he has been paid to endorse the businessman, others argued that Omondi should just stick to comedy instead of trying to mobilize Youths to vote for Jimmy Wanjigi.

Reactions

djjoemfalme “Eh hapa bro kidogo tricky 😂”

xclusivedeejay “So vijana we should rely on a 60 year old billionaire to help us ?? 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ vijana kweli tunapangwa tu kama kawa”

karenzo.nyamu “Eric piga hustle. I hope amekulambisha fiti ama tumuanike 😂😂”

lisa_kiki “We saw this coming though 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

You could have just countinued na vijana initiative Bila endorsing any president 🤦‍♀️”

hypegadkenya “Umetumwa... Mwambie umepata hatuko buanaa 😂😂😂”

davidbabu “Sikua nmemaliza video.Nmerudi ku delete comment yangu siioni.Mambo ya jimmy tawe.No!”

itschanzu “Buda peleka hiyo injili yako huko”

victormutua_ “Jimmy Wanjigi 😂😂😂Ah bora ni comedy unafanya hauko serious😩”