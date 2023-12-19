KRG The Don faces criticism again for being 'too touchy' with Tanasha Donna [Video]

The latest incident involved Tanasha Donna during a club hangout in Uganda. This has sparked discussions among Kenyans, who observed Tanasha's discomfort and urged KRG to be more mindful of his interactions.

KRG The Don's too touchy incident with Tanasha Donna

During a post-party at Zari's all-white party in Uganda, KRG and Tanasha were seen together at a club, where KRG's actions garnered attention.

In a video making rounds on social media, KRG could be seen holding Tanasha after a hug, and her body language suggested discomfort.

As KRG whispered to her, Tanasha handed over her phone, turned her back, and displayed a visibly unhappy expression. Kenyans, quick to notice her discomfort, took to social media to caution KRG about maintaining appropriate boundaries with female celebrities.

Public reaction and KRG's previous incidents

This isn't the first time KRG has faced criticism for his interactions with female celebrities. In a past event with Diana Marua and Bahati, netizens expressed concern over what they deemed as inappropriate behavior, considering Diana is a married woman.

KRG defended himself, stating that their relationship is akin to that of siblings. However, the recent incident with Tanasha has reignited the conversation about his actions and whether they cross professional boundaries.

KRG responds after netizens criticised his stage performance

In response to the public outcry, KRG took to social media to address the criticism about his stage performance. He asserted his love for how he expresses himself, emphasizing that he remains true to his character.