The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KRG The Don faces criticism again for being 'too touchy' with Tanasha Donna [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan artist KRG The Don has once again found himself in the spotlight for his behavior around female celebrities, particularly noted for being 'too touchy.'

KRG The Don and Tanasha Donna at Zari's All White Party event in Uganda
KRG The Don and Tanasha Donna at Zari's All White Party event in Uganda

Kenyan artist KRG The Don has once again found himself in the spotlight for his behavior around female celebrities, particularly noted for being too touchy.

Recommended articles

The latest incident involved Tanasha Donna during a club hangout in Uganda. This has sparked discussions among Kenyans, who observed Tanasha's discomfort and urged KRG to be more mindful of his interactions.

During a post-party at Zari's all-white party in Uganda, KRG and Tanasha were seen together at a club, where KRG's actions garnered attention.

ADVERTISEMENT
KRG The Don and Tanasha Donna
KRG The Don and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club

In a video making rounds on social media, KRG could be seen holding Tanasha after a hug, and her body language suggested discomfort.

As KRG whispered to her, Tanasha handed over her phone, turned her back, and displayed a visibly unhappy expression. Kenyans, quick to notice her discomfort, took to social media to caution KRG about maintaining appropriate boundaries with female celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn't the first time KRG has faced criticism for his interactions with female celebrities. In a past event with Diana Marua and Bahati, netizens expressed concern over what they deemed as inappropriate behavior, considering Diana is a married woman.

KRG defended himself, stating that their relationship is akin to that of siblings. However, the recent incident with Tanasha has reignited the conversation about his actions and whether they cross professional boundaries.

READ: KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in a fight

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the public outcry, KRG took to social media to address the criticism about his stage performance. He asserted his love for how he expresses himself, emphasizing that he remains true to his character.

KRG stated that he is unbothered by others' opinions, stays positive, and does what he wants, all while maintaining humility.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Sultana' actress Dida appeals for financial support in brave breast cancer battle

'Sultana' actress Dida appeals for financial support in brave breast cancer battle

KRG The Don faces criticism again for being 'too touchy' with Tanasha Donna [Video]

KRG The Don faces criticism again for being 'too touchy' with Tanasha Donna [Video]

Why Bien got emotional after his mum surprised him at Blankets and Wine

Why Bien got emotional after his mum surprised him at Blankets and Wine

Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin elected to senior role in political journalists association

Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin elected to senior role in political journalists association

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Willis Raburu lands new role at TV47 reporting to the CEO

Willis Raburu lands new role at TV47 reporting to the CEO

Rapper Collo marks 20 years in music with spectacular event

Rapper Collo marks 20 years in music with spectacular event

Why Mbosso could soon be making an acting debut in Kenya courtesy of Lulu & Rashid

Why Mbosso could soon be making an acting debut in Kenya courtesy of Lulu & Rashid

Alpha Mwana Mtule's discharge from KNH hits hurdle, singer says he's confused

Alpha Mwana Mtule's discharge from KNH hits hurdle, singer says he's confused

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South African Musician Bulelwa Mkutukana 'Zahara' passes away at 35

Husband, net worth & 6 other interesting things you didn't know about late Zahara

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

Diamond and Zuchu

I'm not his mum to tell him anything - Khadija Kopa's fiery response to Zuchu's dating reports