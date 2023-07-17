The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fans criticise KRG The Don for inappropriately touching Diana B in a club [Video]

Lynet Okumu

KRG The Don under fire for crossing boundaries with Diana Marua in front of Bahati

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don
Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Kenyan singer KRG The Don is making waves in the headlines once again after a video surfaced on social media showing him partying with Diana Marua.

The video has sparked a heated online debate as it captures KRG The Don engaging in what many consider to be inappropriate physical contact with Diana Marua as they danced in a club.

As the video quickly gained traction on social media, netizens wasted no time expressing their concerns about the boundary-crossing behavior displayed in the clip.

KRG The Don
KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya
The clip, originally shared on Twitter by Kilundeezy on July 16, shows KRG The Don and Diana Marua partying together, accompanied by singer Bahati.

In the video, Diana can be seen throwing her arm around KRG The Don's shoulder as they dance together while seated.

As they eventually stand up, KRG whispers into Diana's ear, causing her to burst into laughter.

Diana maru and KRG The Don partying in a club
Diana maru and KRG The Don partying in a club Pulse Live Kenya

Interestingly, Bahati appears unperturbed by the proximity and physical contact between KRG and his wife, casually mentioning that they are in the company of "Buga" (referring to KRG The Don).

The video has sparked a massive reaction on Twitter, with netizens voicing their concerns and raising questions about the boundaries between KRG The Don and Diana Marua.

Many expressed their disapproval of KRG's behavior, stating that it is inappropriate to engage in such physical contact, especially in the presence of Diana's husband.

Musicians Bahati, Diana Marua and KRG The Don during a meeting at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023
Musicians Bahati, Diana Marua and KRG The Don during a meeting at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This vidoe has made Bahati the talk of town. He has been trending on Twitter since the incident.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, the reactions remain divided, with some condemning KRG The Don's actions and others calling for a more nuanced understanding of the context.

One Twitter user, Kennaspace, emphasized the need for respecting personal boundaries, stating,

"You can't be touching my partner like this, especially in my presence."

