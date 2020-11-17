KTN News Crimes and Investigations editor and reporter Hussein Mohammed has called it quits from the Standard Group owned TV station, after nine years.

In a tweet, announcing his departure, Hussein said it has been a wonderful nine years working at the Mombasa-road based media house.

He went on to thank all his colleagues for the support they accorded him over the years he has worked with them, and rising from a crimes reporter to the heading the Crimes and Investigations department.

KTN investigative reporter Hussein Mohammed quits after 9 years

“It has been a great 9 years at @KTNNewsKE Thank you to my colleagues and to all for the support and goodwill you have shown to me over the years. See you soon InshaAllah,” he wrote on Twitter.

Upon seeing his post, here is how some of his friends and colleagues in the media reacted;

sharon_momanyi This is bittersweet, my partner. I’ll miss you but at the same time so happy for bigger and greater opportunities. My God always light your path and thrust you higher my friend ❤️❤️❤️

k_knaust All the best 🙏

zainabismailofficial Wait, what...ok...You are a star my friend👏 All the very best!

