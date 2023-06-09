KTN News loses its 1st sports presenter in mass exit

With heartfelt gratitude, Bahaj expressed his appreciation for the invaluable experiences gained during his time at KTN News and his immense pride in being a part of such a prestigious broadcasting institution.

During his tenure, Bahaj made a significant impact as the host of the popular sports show, 'Zalazala Viwanjani.' Reflecting on his journey, Bahaj acknowledged the platform that KTN News provided, allowing him to connect with a large and dedicated fan base. He highlighted the success and popularity of programs such as 'Zilizala Viwanjani,' 'Kipi Sijasikia,' and 'Paruwanja Kura ya Maoni ya Mwananchi,' which further established his presence among viewers.

Former KTN News reporter Ahmed Bahaj Pulse Live Kenya

"Baada ya miaka 4 na miezi 6 ya kufanya kazi Ktn News kama mtangazaji na pia ripota ningependa kuchukuwa fursa hii kukueleza shabiki wangu kuwa sasa umefika wakati wa kuondoka.. Ktn News imenifunza mengi na kunijengea jukwaa kubwa la mashabiki kwa vipindi vya Zilizala Viwanjani,Kipi Sijasikia na pia paruwanja kura ya maoni ya mwananchi.

"Imekuwa ni heshima kubwa kwangu kufanya kazi na moja ya kituo bora zaidi hapa nchini,naondoka nikiwa mwanahabari wa kujivunia .

"[KTN News has taught me so much and built a strong fan base for me through programs like 'Zalazala Viwanjani,' 'Kipi Sijasikia,' and 'Paruwanja Kura ya Maoni ya Mwananchi.' It has been a great honour for me to work with one of the finest stations in the country, and I leave as a journalist to be proud of," expressed Bahaj, expressing his gratitude for the growth and opportunities he experienced at KTN News,]" Bahaj said.

At the sports desk, Bahaj worked alongside popular names such as Hassan Juma and Moses Wakhisi.

Former NT News reporter Ahmed Bahaj Pulse Live Kenya