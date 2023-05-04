The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sophia Wanuna finds new home after leaving KTN

Denis Mwangi

From news anchor to head of public affairs: Read about Sophia Wanuna's new role

Sophia Wanuna poses for a photo
Sophia Wanuna poses for a photo

Sophia Wanuna, a former news anchor at KTN, has been appointed as the new Head of Public Affairs at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Recommended articles

In her new role, Wanuna will be responsible for overseeing the JSC's communications and public relations efforts, including media relations, public outreach, and stakeholder engagement.

The appointment was announced by the JSC on Wednesday, May 4, 2023.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna
Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"Judicial Service Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophia Wanuna as Deputy Director and Head of Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communication at the JSC. The appointment took effect on 29th April 2023," the JSC announced.

This comes just days after she resigned from KTN following her 11-year stint at the station.

"As I celebrate my birthday today, my heart is full. I appreciate all the wonderful colleagues I had the privilege to work with as a journalist. Grateful for those who have watched me over the years. For the hundreds that I hosted on TV, asanteni sana. A new chapter now begins," she said.

Sophia Wanuna was born on May 4, but her year of birth, parents' names, and siblings' whereabouts remain unknown.

She attended Mirithu Girls High School in Ndeiya village, Kiambu County, where she was a strong protestant and served as the chairlady of the Christian union movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophia went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication at Daystar University of Eastern Africa.

Sophia started her career as a news anchor at Mediamax Network Limited's K24 TV from 2010 to 2011.

READ: Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

She then joined KTN, where she has hosted several shows, including KTN Morning Express Show, Weekend Prime, and The Last Word.

In 2021, she was appointed by her employer as the Broadcast Content Editor, replacing Peter Opondo, who was fired over unsatisfactory performance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Media Personality Sophia Wanuna
Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya

Sophia has earned a reputation as a tough host and has covered some of the most significant events in Kenya's recent history, including moderating the 2022 deputy presidential debate, the Westgate attacks, Miguna Miguna deportation report, the Suguta Valley bandit attack, and interviewing Uganda’s President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in US after long hiatus

Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in US after long hiatus

Sophia Wanuna finds new home after leaving KTN

Sophia Wanuna finds new home after leaving KTN

Ajuma Nasanya: How Kenyan athlete became international supermodel & community champion

Ajuma Nasanya: How Kenyan athlete became international supermodel & community champion

Elani's Maureen Kunga reveals how she shed 10kgs in 2 months

Elani's Maureen Kunga reveals how she shed 10kgs in 2 months

6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & net worth

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year Shix Kapienga

Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently