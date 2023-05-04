Sophia Wanuna finds new home after leaving KTN

In her new role, Wanuna will be responsible for overseeing the JSC's communications and public relations efforts, including media relations, public outreach, and stakeholder engagement.

The appointment was announced by the JSC on Wednesday, May 4, 2023.

"Judicial Service Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophia Wanuna as Deputy Director and Head of Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communication at the JSC. The appointment took effect on 29th April 2023," the JSC announced.

This comes just days after she resigned from KTN following her 11-year stint at the station.

"As I celebrate my birthday today, my heart is full. I appreciate all the wonderful colleagues I had the privilege to work with as a journalist. Grateful for those who have watched me over the years. For the hundreds that I hosted on TV, asanteni sana. A new chapter now begins," she said.

Sophia Wanuna was born on May 4, but her year of birth, parents' names, and siblings' whereabouts remain unknown.

She attended Mirithu Girls High School in Ndeiya village, Kiambu County, where she was a strong protestant and served as the chairlady of the Christian union movement.

Sophia went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication at Daystar University of Eastern Africa.

Sophia started her career as a news anchor at Mediamax Network Limited's K24 TV from 2010 to 2011.

She then joined KTN, where she has hosted several shows, including KTN Morning Express Show, Weekend Prime, and The Last Word.

In 2021, she was appointed by her employer as the Broadcast Content Editor, replacing Peter Opondo, who was fired over unsatisfactory performance.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya