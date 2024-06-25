The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

'Reject the Bill' - Why chant was ignored during Committee of the Whole proceedings

Miriam Mwende

Black dress code, Opposition MPs drop all their amendments and 'Reject the Bill' chants in the National Assembly - what these meant during Committee of the Whole House proceedings on Finance Bill 2024.

Members of the National Assembly during the Budget Reading on June 13, 2024
Members of the National Assembly during the Budget Reading on June 13, 2024
  • Azimio Coalition MPs dropped their proposed amendments to the Finance Bill 2024
  • During Committee of the Whole House proceedings, there were resounding 'Reject the Bill' chants from the Opposition MPs
  • Opposition MPs donned black attire as a deliberate sign of mourning over the Bill

Recommended articles

As young Kenyans across the country mounted anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests on Tuesday morning, the National Assembly was in session for a Committee of the Whole House on the Bill.

The proceedings of the morning begun with Minority Leader Opiyo Andayi rising to inform the speaker that the Azimio Coalition MPs had agreed to drop their proposed amendments to the Bill.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed proceeded to explain that the Azimio side had held a Parliamentary Group meeting and agreed that their position was to reject the Finance Bill in its entirety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that the Opposition MPs had donned black attire for the day, Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo explained that it had been deliberate, and a sign that they are "mourning together with the people of Kenya" over the Bill.

READ: Safaricom statement on data privacy amid abduction of Finance Bill protestors

These events were the precursor to a "Reject The Bill" chant that was heard as the Committee of the Whole House went through the various clauses of the proposed law.

ADVERTISEMENT

With every question put to the house on the amendments to the Finance Bill, Opposition MPs responded with a resounding "Reject the Bill" and the Chair - Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei - proceeded to announce, "The ayes have it."

Kenyans who were following the proceedings Live were curious to know why the chant, which was seemingly louder than the assent, was ignored during the proceedings.

This can be attributed to the House rules for Committee of the Whole proceedings which state in part: "In carrying out its mandate, a Committee of the whole House takes into account any instructions given to it by the House through the Speaker. The Committee does not have the power to grant leave for the withdrawal of a Bill from the House."

Speaker Moses Wetangula's instructions for the session included a notice that the Finance Bill 2024 had undergone a "winnowing" process which involved Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Tensions soar as journalist gets shot at Finance Bill demos

With the 'Reject the Bill' chant having been ignored and in the absence of 'noes', the Bill made history as the fastest Finance Bill to be passed without the Opposition as it took two hours of deliberation.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Reject the Bill' - Why chant was ignored during Committee of the Whole proceedings

'Reject the Bill' - Why chant was ignored during Committee of the Whole proceedings

Chief Justice Martha Koome breaks silence on abduction of protestors

Chief Justice Martha Koome breaks silence on abduction of protestors

Charlene Ruto's voice in ongoing anti-Finance Bill protests met with backlash

Charlene Ruto's voice in ongoing anti-Finance Bill protests met with backlash

Tensions soar as journalist gets shot at Finance Bill demos

Tensions soar as journalist gets shot at Finance Bill demos

Inside David Ndii's lucrative salary & consultancy fee

Inside David Ndii's lucrative salary & consultancy fee

Protestors breach Parliament security & force entry [Video]
Live

Protestors breach Parliament security & force entry [Video]

Missing but active: Gabriel Oguda continues tweeting after alleged abduction

Missing but active: Gabriel Oguda continues tweeting after alleged abduction

Man receives Sh96K after Kenyans mistake his number for MP John Kiarie's

Man receives Sh96K after Kenyans mistake his number for MP John Kiarie's

Kenyan Police Commanders' lucrative pay packages for Haiti deployment

Kenyan Police Commanders' lucrative pay packages for Haiti deployment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi

Mudavadi: Rejecting Finance Bill 2024 is akin to removing the gov't from power

President William Ruto with Prime Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House on June 19, 2024

Why Mudavadi has agreed to fold ANC party and merge with Ruto's UDA

A collage of CS Ababu Namwamba and Dagoretti MP John Kiarie

CS Namwamba & MP John Kiarie booed off stage at different events [Videos]

Kenya Parliament at a past session

2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling members of parliament