Congratulations pour in for Lilian Ng'ang'a after her message about growth

Lilian Ng’ang’a, a Kenyan businesswoman and wife to musician Juliani, has left her fans abuzz with excitement following her latest.

In the clip, she reflects on personal growth while subtly addressing past rumours about her pregnancy.

Her message has stirred speculation among fans, with many interpreting it as an announcement that she might be expecting her second child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Lilian Ng'ang'a reflects on growth & change

In an Instagram video on October 6, Lilian spoke openly about how her mindset has evolved over the years, specifically when it comes to public perception.

She noted that in the past, she would have been hesitant to appear on camera wearing an outfit she had worn before, particularly after it was linked to pregnancy rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have two random thoughts that are not related,” she begins. “Number one came when I wore this dress in the morning. I remember if it had been back in the day, I would have felt weird wearing the same dress and doing a video because people said I was pregnant last time. Haha!.... Am having my second baby.”

Juliani's wife Lilian Ng'ang'a (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Lilian went ahead to explain that she has now reached a point in her life where she no longer cares about what people think or conclude about her. “But I realised I don’t care at all. Like genuinely, I don’t care what anyone thinks or feels. And it’s so liberating. I love that part of growth. Just do you, as long as you’re not hurting anybody. Do whatever makes you happy.”

Her words struck a chord with many fans, who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, believing that Lilian might have been hinting at a second pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancy speculation and fans' reaction

The video reignited speculation surrounding Lilian and Juliani’s personal life, with many fans jumping to conclusions that she is expecting her second child.

One comment read, "Congratulations on your second baby." However, Lilian has not confirmed whether she is indeed pregnant again or was simply reflecting on the past rumours about her alleged pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilian and Juliani, who tied the knot after their relationship became public in 2021, have been the subject of intense public interest.

In recent months, there were even rumours of a possible split after fans noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on Instagram. Despite the speculation, neither Lilian nor Juliani addressed the rumours, continuing to share their lives on social media as usual.

The couple has always maintained a level of privacy regarding their personal life, particularly when it comes to their son, Utheri, whose face they have never revealed publicly since his birth in August 2022.

In her recent video, Lilian’s reflections on growth and embracing her authentic self resonate with her journey of handling public scrutiny.

Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT