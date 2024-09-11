The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Juliani’s subtle reaction after wife Lilian Ng'ang'a allegedly unfollowed him

Lynet Okumu

Lillian Ng'ang'a and Juliani's relationship has been under public scrutiny since they officially confirmed their romance in September 2021.

Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga
Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga
  • Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a's relationship is under public scrutiny.
  • Speculation arose after fans noticed they no longer follow each other on social media.
  • The couple's relationship has been in the public eye since Lillian's breakup with Alfred Mutua and their subsequent marriage.

Fans have been left wondering if all is well between rapper Juliani and his wife Lillian Ng'ang'a after noticing that the two are not following each other on social media.

This has sparked a wave of speculation, with many questioning the state of their relationship.

It all began when fans observed that Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a, who have often shared their lives on Instagram, no longer follow each other.

Lillian Ng'ang'a and husband juliani
Lillian Ng'ang'a and husband juliani Pulse Live Kenya

While it is unclear if they ever followed one another on Instagram, the fact that they aren't now has left people talking.

Netizens quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Some speculated that this could be a publicity stunt, while others questioned if their relationship was on the rocks.

Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a
Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

In the midst of these reports, Juliani posted a story on his Instagram that could be his way of addressing the rumours.

In the video, Juliani sings a line from one of his songs, saying, "Sooo, naskia tu mablah blah blah, can't undertand buda. Naskia tu mablah blah blah..."

While the post doesn't directly reference the issue, the lyrics could be Juliani's subtle way of poking fun at the ongoing rumours.

The message in the song seems to suggest that he is hearing a lot of talk, but doesn't understand or care for it, possibly referring to the gossip about their relationship.

Lillian Ng'ang'a, on the other hand, also made a post that drew attention. She shared a photo of herself with their son, Utheri, captioned, "Catch us if you can."

This post, like Juliani’s, doesn’t directly address the unfollowing rumours but could be seen as her way of ignoring the speculation.

The caption seems playful, hinting that she’s not worried about what people are saying, and is instead focused on her life with her child.

Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a’s relationship has been in the public eye ever since they made their relationship official in September 2021.

The announcement came after Lillian parted ways with former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. At the time, Juliani revealed that he met Lillian at a mutual friend’s event a few months before her breakup with Mutua.

Despite the timing, Juliani has always maintained that he did not 'steal' Lillian from Mutua, emphasising that they were both single when they met. He also shared that Lillian made the first move by asking for his phone number.

Kenyan rapper Juliani with his wife Lillian Ng'ang'a
Kenyan rapper Juliani with his wife Lillian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya
The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in February 2022, just months before they welcomed their first child, Utheri.

Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their family life with their followers, often posting photos and videos of their sweet moments together.

Recently, the couple celebrated their son’s second birthday with a trip to the Kenyan coast. They shared lovely photos and videos from their vacation, enjoying quality time as a family.

Rapper Juliani with his wife Lillian Ng'ang'a
Rapper Juliani with his wife Lillian Ng'ang'a Juliani, Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya
Their posts gave the impression that their relationship was strong, leaving fans surprised when they noticed that the two were no longer following each other on Instagram.

It remains to be seen whether the rumours surrounding Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a’s relationship hold any truth, or if it’s just another case of social media reading too much into things.

