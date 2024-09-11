Juliani’s subtle reaction after wife Lilian Ng'ang'a allegedly unfollowed him

Fans have been left wondering if all is well between rapper Juliani and his wife Lillian Ng'ang'a after noticing that the two are not following each other on social media.

This has sparked a wave of speculation, with many questioning the state of their relationship.

Did Juliani & wife Lilian Ng'ang'a unfollow each other?

It all began when fans observed that Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a, who have often shared their lives on Instagram, no longer follow each other.

Pulse Live Kenya

While it is unclear if they ever followed one another on Instagram, the fact that they aren't now has left people talking.

Netizens quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Some speculated that this could be a publicity stunt, while others questioned if their relationship was on the rocks.

Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani’s post amid reports he unfollowed Lilian Ng'ang'a

In the midst of these reports, Juliani posted a story on his Instagram that could be his way of addressing the rumours.

In the video, Juliani sings a line from one of his songs, saying, "Sooo, naskia tu mablah blah blah, can't undertand buda. Naskia tu mablah blah blah..."

While the post doesn't directly reference the issue, the lyrics could be Juliani's subtle way of poking fun at the ongoing rumours.

The message in the song seems to suggest that he is hearing a lot of talk, but doesn't understand or care for it, possibly referring to the gossip about their relationship.

Lillian Nganga’s post amidst the rumours

Lillian Ng'ang'a, on the other hand, also made a post that drew attention. She shared a photo of herself with their son, Utheri, captioned, "Catch us if you can."

This post, like Juliani’s, doesn’t directly address the unfollowing rumours but could be seen as her way of ignoring the speculation.

The caption seems playful, hinting that she’s not worried about what people are saying, and is instead focused on her life with her child.

Juliani & Lillian Nganga’s relationship timeline

Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a’s relationship has been in the public eye ever since they made their relationship official in September 2021.

The announcement came after Lillian parted ways with former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. At the time, Juliani revealed that he met Lillian at a mutual friend’s event a few months before her breakup with Mutua.

Despite the timing, Juliani has always maintained that he did not 'steal' Lillian from Mutua, emphasising that they were both single when they met. He also shared that Lillian made the first move by asking for his phone number.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lilian Ng'ang'a & Juliani's wedding & family life

The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in February 2022, just months before they welcomed their first child, Utheri.

Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their family life with their followers, often posting photos and videos of their sweet moments together.

Recently, the couple celebrated their son’s second birthday with a trip to the Kenyan coast. They shared lovely photos and videos from their vacation, enjoying quality time as a family.

Juliani, Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

Their posts gave the impression that their relationship was strong, leaving fans surprised when they noticed that the two were no longer following each other on Instagram.