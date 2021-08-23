List of celebrities who graced Alfred Mutua & Rayvanny’s lavish Birthday Party [Photos]

The invite only event brought together family Members and close friends from different sectors of the Kenyan economy, with the aim of celebrating the Birthday boys.

The star-studded birthday party was graced by the likes of; ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija, NTV’s Salim Swaleh, Blogger Abraham, Mutai, Mwalimu Churchill, Silas Jakakimba, Inooro’s Wangechi Wa Muriuki, Comedian Eric Omondi, Michelle Ntalami, Mike Mondo, Mutua’s ex-wife Lillian Nganga, Kerry Martin, jut but to mention a few.

Photos from the Governor Alfred Mutua and Rayvanny’s Joint Birthday Party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Those present at the Party were entertained by Rayvanny and the famous Gogosimo Band under the legendary James Gogo.

Vanny Boy also used the party to launch his new Birthday song dubbed #HappyBirthday and those present were the first ones to enjoy the song before it was officially uploaded on YouTube.

On the other hand, an excited Mutua jot down a thank you note to everybody who showed up at the party.

This is 51.

“Celebrated my joint birthday with my friend, Tanzanian sensation @Rayvanny

this afternoon\, August 22nd is our shared birthday. I am blessed to turn 51 surrounded by family, friends from all over the world and with people who have made a huge impact in my life.

This is 51. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ALL who share a birthday with me.” Wrote Mutua.

He went ahead to also thank ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga for attending his Party; “Such a tremendous honour to have former prime minister Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga

celebrate this momentous occasion with me amidst his busy schedule. Thank you Baba and be blessed”.

At the party Mutua’s Ex-wife Lillian was accorded VVIP treatment and even the honours of sitting beside the birthday boy at the secluded area where only Mutua, Rayvanny, Odinga were allowed.

Ms Nganga was given a frontline row to enjoy the party and during the most important part of the event, she was given the honours of cutting the cake alongside the birthday boys, Mutua and Rayvanny as Odinga watched beside them.

