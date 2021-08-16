At the same time, some couples make you feel like being in love, if you’re single but then again you remember marriage is not a game of trials but a lifetime commitment.

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has been a trending topic on Twitter for the better of today, after going separate ways with his wife Lillian Nganga.

The two love birds made the separation public on Sunday, with a revelation their marriage ended about two months ago.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read:

In his statement Mutua acknowledge that “Couple goals” status was already labeled against them, because a section of young people used to admire their relationship.

“I thank God for bringing Lillian into my life and the many ways we have made each other grow. We have had a laugh and at times a tear but all in all we have been a power couple and very happy. We celebrate life and are pleased that we have reached this decision in a mature, agreeable manner.

I am a happy and blessed man and we have agreed we will protect and support each other,” said Mutua in Part.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Ms Nganga claimed the winds of change had blown her way and she had severed her relationship with the governor without going into details.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together,” reads part if her statement.

She also announced her resignation as Machakos First Lady through the same statement.

“I put down the Machakos First Lady cap- and what an honor it has been to be of service!,” she said “I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity work etc through the “Lillian Nganga Foundation’ as this has always formed who l am as a person" she said.

So here are photos of the two when everything was still Rosy and Flowery

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya