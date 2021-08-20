Governor Alfred Mutua’s advice to young people in love days after separation

“I’m a believer in love and I believe that you need to never give up on love, regards of what… and always celebrate the people coming to your life. Always have a relationship with everybody who is coming into your life that is amicable, a relationship of friendliness” said Mutua.

In an interview with Mpasho, the Machakos County Boss added that If you love somebody, that love never goes away, even when you are you separated.

“And I see young people wanakosana wanatukanana na kupigana, that's BS, if you have been in love with somebody that love never goes away. Everybody should treat the other kindly and you move on with life. Maisha iko ivo, and that the adice I givem them”. Said Governor Mutua.

Mutua’s advice come days’ after he went public with his separation with wife Lillian Nganga.

The two love birds revealed that their marriage ended about two months ago, but maintained that they will remain friends.

“I thank God for bringing Lillian into my life and the many ways we have made each other grow. We have had a laugh and at times a tear but all in all we have been a power couple and very happy. We celebrate life and are pleased that we have reached this decision in a mature, agreeable manner.

I am a happy and blessed man and we have agreed we will protect and support each other,” said Mutua in Part.

On the other hand, Ms Nganga claimed the winds of change had blown her way and she had severed her relationship with the governor without going into details.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together,” reads part if her statement.

She also announced her resignation as Machakos First Lady through the same statement.