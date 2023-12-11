Prophet Carmel breaks silence on the mystery of his missing wedding ring

Despite maintaining a low profile regarding his personal life, the followers have become inquisitive, prompting questions about the status of his marital symbol.

The mystery surrounding Prophet Carmel's wedding ring

In the realm of social media, where every detail is often scrutinised, fans have observed the absence of Prophet Carmel's wedding ring in recent posts.

Pulse Live Kenya

The man of God, known for his reserved nature, has refrained from sharing personal details, leading followers to take it upon themselves to inquire about the conspicuous absence of the symbolic ring.

Several recent posts by Carmel triggered a wave of questions from followers curious about the whereabouts of his wife and the meaning behind the missing wedding ring.

Some fans expressed their concerns directly in the comments section after he posted a photo on December 10.

Pulse Live Kenya

damarkerubo1 I don’t see them together as often as it used to be. Can someone say something. Just wondering

nayanka_hazel Where is ur wife

ajesob Uliamua hukuji Kenya kuona mpoa wako

musaujosy Alitoa ring

Carmel's response

The growing speculation prompted Carmel to respond in a manner that aimed to address the inquiries without divulging personal details.

In response to the questions circulating on social media, Prophet Carmel shared a video on his Instagram emphasising the power of silence.

"Silence is powerful. You ain’t need to answer every question, and you ain’t need to absorb the curiosity of every bystander. Sometimes the greatest strength is your ability to shut up," he said in the video.

Rev. Lucy Natasha and husband Prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the social media buzz, the couple appears to be doing well. The couple still follow each other on social media, and their bios identify them as husband and wife.

Rev Lucy Natasha and Prophet Carmel's journey

The couple officially tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in January 2022. Lucy Natasha shared joyous moments from the event, expressing her happiness in finding her better half.

The traditional wedding was a vibrant affair, with the couple donning matching cream attire, and it was attended by close friends and family, including notable personalities in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya