The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prophet Carmel breaks silence on the mystery of his missing wedding ring

Lynet Okumu

Rev Lucy Natasha's husband Prophet Carmel forced to respond after netizens noticed he hasn't been wearing his wedding ring lately

Prophet Carmel
Prophet Carmel

Prophet Carmel, husband to Reverend Lucy Natasha, has found himself under the scrutiny of curious fans who noticed the absence of his wedding ring in social media posts.

Recommended articles

Despite maintaining a low profile regarding his personal life, the followers have become inquisitive, prompting questions about the status of his marital symbol.

In the realm of social media, where every detail is often scrutinised, fans have observed the absence of Prophet Carmel's wedding ring in recent posts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Carmel
Prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Prophet Carmel celebrates wife Lucy Natasha on 1st anniversary

The man of God, known for his reserved nature, has refrained from sharing personal details, leading followers to take it upon themselves to inquire about the conspicuous absence of the symbolic ring.

Several recent posts by Carmel triggered a wave of questions from followers curious about the whereabouts of his wife and the meaning behind the missing wedding ring.

Some fans expressed their concerns directly in the comments section after he posted a photo on December 10.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya

damarkerubo1 I don’t see them together as often as it used to be. Can someone say something. Just wondering

nayanka_hazel Where is ur wife

ajesob Uliamua hukuji Kenya kuona mpoa wako

musaujosy Alitoa ring

ADVERTISEMENT

The growing speculation prompted Carmel to respond in a manner that aimed to address the inquiries without divulging personal details.

In response to the questions circulating on social media, Prophet Carmel shared a video on his Instagram emphasising the power of silence.

"Silence is powerful. You ain’t need to answer every question, and you ain’t need to absorb the curiosity of every bystander. Sometimes the greatest strength is your ability to shut up," he said in the video.

Rev. Lucy Natasha and husband Prophet Carmel
Rev. Lucy Natasha and husband Prophet Carmel Rev. Lucy Natasha and husband Prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Love galore, Rev. Natasha's response to hubby's well-coiled love message

Despite the social media buzz, the couple appears to be doing well. The couple still follow each other on social media, and their bios identify them as husband and wife.

The couple officially tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in January 2022. Lucy Natasha shared joyous moments from the event, expressing her happiness in finding her better half.

The traditional wedding was a vibrant affair, with the couple donning matching cream attire, and it was attended by close friends and family, including notable personalities in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Carmel Pulse Live Kenya

Prophet Carmel, an Indian preacher, had proposed to Natasha two months before the traditional wedding during a church event. Their journey began with Carmel confessing to wooing Natasha through social media.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Frankie Justygymit breaks down 3 ways he prioritises his income as he co-parents

Frankie Justygymit breaks down 3 ways he prioritises his income as he co-parents

'Becky' actor Brenda Ngeso reveals truth about relationship with Tito & battle with goitre

'Becky' actor Brenda Ngeso reveals truth about relationship with Tito & battle with goitre

Over 600 kidney patients flock Prof Jay's DM after launching wellness foundation

Over 600 kidney patients flock Prof Jay's DM after launching wellness foundation

Prophet Carmel breaks silence on the mystery of his missing wedding ring

Prophet Carmel breaks silence on the mystery of his missing wedding ring

Jackie Matubia comes clean on rumoured bae after sharing video of romantic moments

Jackie Matubia comes clean on rumoured bae after sharing video of romantic moments

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Size 8

Size 8 finally answers to allegations of breaking Oga Obinna's marriage

Mother-in-law actor Patrick Oketch Charlie Mwamba'

'Mother-in-law' actor Charlie explains how a friend's betrayal cost his company over Sh7M

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day