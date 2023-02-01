ADVERTISEMENT
My heart beats for you - Prophet Carmel celebrates wife Lucy Natasha on 1st anniversary

Amos Robi

Rev Natasha to mark her first anniversary said a prayer for single ladies in search of husbands

Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel

Canada-based evangelist Prophet Carmel has penned a beautiful message for his wife Rev Lucy Natasha as the couple mark their first wedding anniversary.

Carmel said his wife a blessing and his love for her will never fade.

“Celebrating one year of unconditional love, endless laughter, and a lifetime of adventures. Happy first wedding anniversary my Baby Tasha🥰❤️. My heart beats for you, my soul belongs to you, and my love for you will never fade. You are the greatest blessing God has ever bestowed upon me my Queen❤️,” Carmel said.

Carmel further made a prayer for those seeking partners, a prayer which was similar to one made by Rev Natasha.

“We pray You will meet the person who loves you unconditionally, who brings out the best in you, and who will walk with you in faith,” Carmel said.

READ: Display of affluence as Rev Lucy Natasha and fiancé host traditional wedding [Photos]

Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel

Rev Natasha in her message sent hope to single ladies in search of husbands said all single women had partners destined for them.

“On My First Wedding Anniversary, I want to Encourage Single Ladies. God has a husband for you that will COMPLIMENT THE CALL on your life NOT COMPLICATE OR COMPROMISE THE CALL,” Natasha wrote.

Rev Natasha got married to her husband in January 2022 in a traditional wedding held in Nairobi.

The lavish ceremony was held at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda Estate and was attended by selected individuals.

Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel

READ: He slid into my DM - Rev. Natasha on how she met her hubby Prophet Carmel

Reverend Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Stanley Carmel.
Reverend Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Stanley Carmel.

In July 2022, Prophet Carmel gifted her wife two pieces of land as her birthday gift.

The title deeds to the two pieces of land were handed to the city preacher during a surprise dinner organized by her hubby.

“We Prophesy the acquisition of property in 2022, We declare the Lord your God will show you, favor you, and give you the land / homes He has designated for you!

“Thank You Hubby. For Land in Diani & Nanyuki. Looking forward to building with you.” Natasha captioned photos holding her title deeds.

Carmel and Natasha said they have plans to hold a white wedding in Canada.

READ: Rev Natasha issues statement after alleged friend links her to cultism

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
