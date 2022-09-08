Love galore, Rev. Natasha's response to hubby's well-coiled love message

The controversial gospel minister who is known for her love for finesse and best things in life is a loved woman if the message shared by his barely year-old husband is a thing to judge by.

Her celebrated better half whom the youthful servant of God met through social media took to his Instagram page to pass his message of love to his all-time flower whilst thanking God for having met her professing he is the man he is today because of her.

"No matter where I am or what I do. My greatest gift is you. God blessed me with the greatest treasure in you, & I am truly the man I am today because of the grace of God displayed through you! I love you forever my baby Tasha", Prophet Stanley Carmel said in his message to his wife, Natasha.

Natasha as she is commonly known is at times caught on the wrong side, especially on how she runs her Nairobi-based ministry, Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries International which she now runs alongside her lover Stanley Carmel.

The 30-year-old Natasha could not stand the expression of love from her Indian lover. She showered his appreciation and sent back her response to him recognizing his attributes in their union and this is what she had to say in reply;

"Meeting you was definitely the best thing that happened to me and following you was the best decision I have taken. You are full of goodness, kindness, warmth, humility, love, compassion, generosity, and peace," she responded.

Since the two met and exchanged their vows at a traditional wedding, the sassy love birds have been sharing their photos on social media heaping praises on one another.

While Natasha runs her ministry in Kenya, her husband runs his from Canada where it is based, and is the general overseer of the Empowerment Christian Church (ECC).

