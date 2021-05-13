Lulu Hassan celebrates look-a-like son's birthday in emotional message

The mother of three showed love and praise on master Irfan who turned 7 years old on Thursday, May 13 in an emotional message on Instagram.

“I am truly blessed to have this lil man in my life. Mr Iffy turns 7 today. Happy Birthday my baby, my best friend and confidante. He is all the things you ask for in a son. I am truly blessed Alhamdullilah,” she wrote.

Rashid Abdallah, followed with a message appreciating the young boy’s love for chapati. “Happy birthday Chairman. Thank you for being my friend . Enjoy your day Mr Chapati.”

His birthday coincided with the eve of Eid Ul Fitr which will be marked on Friday May 14, 2021. The couple is likely to combine the religious festivities with the little boy’s birthday celebrations.

Many Kenyans have expressed how much Baby Irfan resembles his mother, with Papa Shirandula actress, Jackie Vike, commenting: “Picha kwa ya pili! Happy Birthday Champ”.

“Those eyes are a pure replica of mommas, no DNA needed,” added Humphrey Njagi.

The Citizen TV power couple has three children, two boys (Jibran, Irfan) and a girl (Kiran) who is the last born.

Earlier in April, the duo tried to outdo each other through surprises on Citizen TV. Rashid Abdalla’s efforts left Lulu Hassan struggling to hold back her tears.