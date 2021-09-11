Maina Kageni on Marrying Sanaipei Tande, Vera in ugly fight with hubby's Baby Mama & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Vera Sidika lashes out at Hubby's Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims

Vera Sidika and Hubby Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, socialite Vera Sidika opted to square it out with her Husband Brown Mauzo’s Baby Mama, accusing her of frustrating her Bae with unfounded deadbeat allegations.

In a series of posts, Vera said that the Baby Mama was out to frustrate her husband, while looking for sympathy from social media users.

Ms Sidika also hit back at critics who alleged that she will also be dumped by Mauzo after giving Birth

She said that she is not afraid of being dumped and she has always been prepared for the worst. Adding she is also fully prepared to provide for her child, under any circumstances.

Vera also promised that she will never be a dramatic Baby Mama, if it happens she is in that situation.

“Seen y’all saying: Men will embarrass you 😂 that Mimi pia nitaachwaa 🤣 will I die? Is it a death sentence?? Nimewachwa na nikawacha watu before & I’m still alive. 😂😂Ladies. All your dating life you should be prepared kuwacha, kuwachwa na kuachana. Na when it happens unawachika tu.

It’s part of life. Na tunasonga mbele kama injili!! 😂🤣 that why I always move on swiftly. No stress at all. And even stay happier in my next relationship. It’s called Self love. I’m right here waiting for the embarrassment na tusonge mbele kama injili 😂😂 alaaaa!!! Save this screenshot for future reference 😁 Y’all just worried about the wrong things. 🤦‍♀️” wrote Vera Sidika.

On September 1st, Brown Mauzo’s Baby Mama and alleged first wife Fatma accused the singer of Neglecting his daughter Lareesa, who turned a year old in April.

"He does not support her unless I write a paragraph. I get Sh1,500 some months and also two months ago after threats is when he decided to buy her clothes," she said.

Maina Kageni speaks on Marrying Sanaipei Tande

Sanaipei Tande and Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Seasoned Media Personality Maina Kageni is yet to give up on his pursuit of Singer Sainapei Tande, after confessing that he would marry her any day if she agrees.

Maina said that he has always had a crush on Ms Tande and given a chance he is ready to start a family with her.

“Who would you Kiss, date and Marry between; Nadia Mukami, Sanaipei Tande and Tanasha Donna?

With no hesitation Maina replied; "I will marry Sanaipei. I have always crushed on her, I have asked her to have my baby she has refused from kitambo. I will marry her at the drop of a heart anyday. She is my all-time crush and forever”.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Maina is talking about Sanaipei refusing to have his baby. In January 2021, Maina said that he was willing to give the singer Sh500, 000 monthly as child upkeep back in 2007 but Ms Tande turned down his offer of having a baby for him.

“She is glowing, so voluptuous anakaa poa, why did you refuse to have my baby? I gave you a proposition in 2007. I was ready to be giving you half a million shillings a month, a house kwanza in Lavington, and anything you wanted. Do you even know my mum had told me that if I get a child she will give me that house of hers in Lavington?” posed Maina Kageni.

Ms Tande's Take

Surprised by his confession, Sanaipei revealed that she was forced to turn down his proposal as he had left out the important details of the deal.

“But you see Maina you told me if I never want to work a single day in my life, that was the proposition. But I am the type of person who has to work,” Sanaipei defended herself.

However, in May this year, Maina said that he has no plans to join the marriage institution.

Vanessa Mdee and Fiancé Rotimi announce pregnancy with exquisite Photos

Photos from Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi’s Pregnancy announcement Pulse Live Kenya

American actor, singer, and model Rotimi and his fiancée Vanessa Mdee announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

They both posted the news on their Instagram accounts where they described the baby as their greatest gift.

In an interview with People, an American weekly magazine, Rotimi expressed excitement to welcome the boy.

“As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge...we love it," he said.

Mdee stated that she has been having a smooth journey without any severe symptoms apart from funny cravings.

“It's been much harder in these final weeks because he's preparing his arrival, but all in all we've been super blessed," she said.

The Love Birds

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. Ms Mdee could be seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

Jalango's Sh18,000 refund saga takes new twist as he exposes Mboya

Pulse Live Kenya

Kiss 100 presenter Jalang'o is in another war of words with upcoming musician Vincent Mboya.

The two have been on the spotlight after Mboya told off Jalang'o after helping him clear his Sh18,000 rent arrears.

The 21-year-old has now shared a screenshot claiming that he deposited the refund into the comedian's mobile money wallet after he refused to collect it physically.

However, in a new twist Jalang'o said Mboya had not actually sent the money and that the message shared on Instagram was fabricated.

It appears that Jalas is now fed up by the saga and reached out to the upcoming musician.

"I have just spoken to this boy to stop using my name in his persuit of fame! This is an edited message! I can confirm to you that there is no money he has sent me! Ni Ujinga tu!," the Kiss 100 presenter said.

"I hope one day he will learn that there are people wishing to get this money that I honestly gave him! I cant imagine that this is the same boy who came crying and has just turned to be a monster! I have warned him against using my name for clout...anasema ni ngoma anatoa!" Jalang'o added.

Mboya had earlier given Jalas 48 hours to collect his refund but the comedian said that he would not.

Lang’ata Parliamentary Hopeful explained that he helped the young man wholeheartedly and if he felt offended by his words then he is sorry.

Janet Mbugua wins prestigious International Award (Photo)

Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Media Personality Janet Mbugua won a global award from the World Association for Sexual Health, through her Inua Dada Foundation.

Ms Mbugua who shared the good news with her over 1.2 million followers, said that she is happy to see Inua Dada win the coveted Award, at the recently concluded 25th congress of the World Association for Sexual Health.

“Inua Dada takes a win for Africa! So excited to announce that Inua Dada Foundation is honoured to be the recipient of a global award from the World Association for Sexual Health. This was at the recently concluded 25th congress of the World Association for Sexual Health, funded by Hivos.

I’ll be sharing more details on video soon!” reads part of her post.

The former Citizen TV anchor mentioned that the Awards ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It was incredible to virtually attend the ceremony moments ago, that included speeches by representatives from Hivos, UNFPA and more organizations from around the world.

Thank you, for our growing community here and at @inuadada Thank you to partners and fellow Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) advocates.

‘If you want to go fast, walk alone. If you want to go far, walk with others’. #GodSpeed #SRHMatters #GenderEquality” shared Janet Mbugua.

Inua Dada a Foundation started by Janet Mbugua, envisions a global community that empowers, upholds the dignity and protects the rights of all girls.

Corazon Kwamboka reveals second Pregnancy was not planned

Frankie and Corazon Kwamboka expecting Baby Number 2 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Lawyer and Socialite Corazon Kwamboka disclosed that her second Pregnancy was not planned.

Ms Kwamboka made the revelation during a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, after a curious fan sought to find out how well prepared they were for baby number two.

Did You plan for Baby Number 2, am a first time mom through CS and planning also? Asked a curious fan.

The Bootylicious socialite replied; “Not, but I was excited when I learnt about it”.

Asked on whether she was on any kind of contraceptive, Kwamboka said that she ignorantly thought that breastfeeding will prevent her from getting pregnant.

“Congratulations, were you on any family planning? Asked a fan.

She replied; “Nope! Thought ignorantly that breastfeeding was enough contraceptive”.

In case You will ever do family planning; which method will you use?

“I will definitely use a non-hormonal coil. I hate pills” said Kwamboka.

During the conversation Kwamboka who got engaged to Frankie on August 31, said that they are yet to move in together.

“I find moving especially before marriage quite unnecessary and overrated. We function so well like this and we are together more than half the time” she explained.

The Pregnancy

Gym Instructor Frankie Just GymIt and his fiancée Corazon Kwamboka revealed that they are expecting their second child together on September 5, 2021.

Top KBC News Anchor Quits 2 Months after joining the Station

Fred Indimuli and Shiksha Arora Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) have lost one of their top news anchor who joined the station 2 Months ago, during their much hyped Re-launch.

Celebrated Media Personality Fred Indimuli has reportedly parted ways with KBC, Just 2 months after joining the state Broadcaster.

According to Business Today, Indimuli tendered his resignation letter recently, and he is set to join KTN, as Ben Kitili’s replacement. Ben Kitili was poached by Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

Before joining KBC, Indimuli used to work for K24. He was among the over 100 employees who were fired by Mediamax due to adverse effects of covid-19 on businesses back in 2020.

He has also worked with Citizen TV.

Before joining Citizen, Indimuli worked as an Online news Editor at Radio Africa Group Ltd. He also worked as a TV and Radio editor at Kiss TV.

Zari Hassan lashes out at businesswoman Norma Mngoma

Zari Hassan and Norma Mngoma Pulse Live Kenya

Businesswoman Zari Hassan lashed out at Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former South Africa finance minister Malusi Gigaba, after she touched her raw nerve in an interview she did with Lasizwe.

On Tuesday, Zari went on a bitter rant accusing Norma Mngoma of being a fake friend, who just wanted to gain followers and likes from her.

The Bitter Rant

“I’m living a drama free life because I no longer hang with fake people like you. You were here for the likes and followers. Every time I tagged you, you go excited like kid in a candy store. The breakup with you was more than what your gossiping for TV clout.

I’m the last person you want to provoke. Normally I will expose you, I will strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless if I have called for you. Your ex-husband will be shocked if he was married to a mahosha or a wife. Come slow sis, I don’t do drama, I burnt all building I no longer live there. Peace" said Zari Hassan.

The dilemma surrounding Zari and Norma Mngoma was engineered by TV Personality and Actor Lasizwe who tasked Norma to explain why her friendship with Ms Hassan ended.

Norma Mngoma replied; “She doesn’t even know, I stopped talking to her and deleted her pictures, then unfollowed her and I have never said anything to her until friend. Our friend (Cedric) that we hooked up Zari with told me what Zari said about me when they were in Zimbambwe.

…Zari said that I must stop talking to you (Lasizwe) and the person that we hook Zari with, I decide to ignore Zari and took your side. I did not like what she said and I did not see the need to ask her or address it because I font want a friend that I honest only in my presence, so I did not see the need to explain myself”.

Rayvanny unveils own Restaurant named #Havanna

Rayvanny unveils own Restaurant in named #Havanna Pulse Live Kenya

Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny is out here making money moves months after launching his own restaurant.

The Award-winning star has ventured into the food business by opening his own Restaurant called Havanna, located in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

Vanny Boy shared videos and photos with his 7.1 million followers (Instagram), alerting them that they can now pass by his restaurant for their favorite food or drink.

"Welcome to my place #CHUI’s @havanna.tz !!!! Nice spot for your breakfast, Lunch and dinner Tumeanza na hii lakini zitakua Chain sehemu tofauti come for #Shisha #alldrinks #Bites #Cakes #coctails #moctail etc. come enjoy with us #classicmallmbezibeach Masana @havanna.tz PEACE & JOY”

Former NTV journalist joins BBC days after quitting

Pulse Live Kenya

A former NTV anchor and reporter has joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) days after announcing her departure from Nation.

Ms Anita Nkonge has updated her LinkedIn bio to include the role of Journalist at BBC, indicating that she started the role in August 2021 and is currently working there.

After her nearly two years as a reporter for the Nation Media Group, Nkonge noted that it had been a dream-come-true experience for her at the national broadcaster.

She had started as an intern at the media station, a role she executed for one year before she was promoted.

"Working for NTV has honestly been one of my many dreams come true. I came in as a young intern and though leaving a few years later I have grown in leaps and bounds as a journalist.

"I am grateful for the lessons, the impactful stories I managed to do and the people I met in the midsts of it all. To my colleagues and editors, thank you for what has been an amazing and momentous chapter in my life. Really excited for the new chapter and new beginning," she said.

Wanjigi gifts Eric Omondi new Chrystler Crossfire Coupe [Video]

Pulse Live Kenya

ODM Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi gifted comedian Eric Omondi a new car as part of their partnership.

Eric Omondi who has declared his support for Wanjigi was gifted the Chrystler Crossfire during a visit to the businessman's home in Muthaiga.

The black two-seater car is a token of appreciation for the content creator who has undertaken to spread word about Wanjigi's candidacy.

"You are doing a good job by marketing this dream to the entire nation. Ni lazima tufagie wote na hii gari ni ya kuspread hiyo message. It is a very solid car," the billionaire told Eric as he handed over the keys.

A glimpse inside the car shows that it was recently tuned to give it a fresh sporty look.