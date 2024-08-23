The sports category has moved to a new website.


Maina Kageni takes his new Sh9M zero-mileage car for a spin [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Maina Kageni is a known loyalist of the BMW models but this new choice has been influenced by the desire for harder terrain.

Maina Kageni takes his Sh9 million Isuzu D-Max Limited Edition for a spin
Maina Kageni takes his Sh9 million Isuzu D-Max Limited Edition for a spin

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni made headlines by purchasing an Eliud Kipchoge Isuzu D-Max limited edition pickup truck.

This luxurious vehicle, which boasts a price tag of Sh9 million, was unveiled to his followers through a social media post where he expressed his excitement about the new acquisition.

The Kipchoge edition of the Isuzu D-Max features a powerful 3-litre turbo engine designed for superior fuel efficiency.

It is equipped with advanced technology, including adaptive cruise control, which adjusts the vehicle's speed based on surrounding traffic.


Maina Kageni takes his Sh9 million Eliud Kipchoge Isuzu D-Max limited edition for a spin
Maina Kageni takes his Sh9 million Eliud Kipchoge Isuzu D-Max limited edition for a spin Maina Kageni takes his Sh9 million Isuzu D-Max Limited Edition for a spin Pulse Live Kenya

The truck's design is enhanced by black rims and Eliud Kipchoge's signature displayed prominently on the vehicle, making it a unique tribute to the world-renowned marathoner.

In his post, Kageni shared a video of himself receiving the car keys and being enthusiastic about driving his new ride.

His fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing admiration for his new purchase and sharing their own aspirations for luxury vehicles.

Kageni is known loyalist of the BMW models but this new choice has been influenced by the desire for harder terrain.



Watch the Maina Kageni driving his new car below:

Here’s a list of celebrities who have recently upgraded their cars

  • Content creator Oga Obinna gifted himself a new Range Rover on his birthday.
  • Abel Mutua upgraded to a Land Rover Discovery 4 after selling his Mercedes Benz E250.
  • Wakavinye acquired a Range Rover Evoque following her successful comedy shows.
  • Otile Brown purchased a Range Rover Vogue, to celebrate his musical success.
  • Nadia Mukami also joined the Range Rover club with an Evoque, celebrating her achievements after winning an AFRIMMA award in 2023.
  • Murugi Munyi chose a Land Rover Discovery for her lifestyle content, moving on from a Toyota Vanguard.
  • Austin Muigai proudly bought his first car, a Volvo V40.
  • Jacky Vike (Awinja) acquired a Jeep Wrangler.
  • Diana Bahati received a Range Rover Vogue Autobiography as an anniversary gift from her husband, Bahati.
  • Janet Otieno celebrated her marriage anniversary with a Range Rover Sport gifted by her husband.






