Maji Maji beams with joy as his children make him proud in different occasions

Amos Robi

Maji Maji's son and daughter brought the radio presenter joy in different occassions

  • Maji Maji unexpectedly reunited with his son during the anti-finance bill protests in Nairobi
  • Maji Maji, also known as Julius Owino, experienced parental pride over his daughter's academic achievements at Makini School
  • The father-son reunion amidst the chaos of the protests highlighted a moment of deep connection and solidarity

Ghetto Radio’s Managing Director and presenter Julius Owino, popularly known as Maji Maji, recently experienced the epitome of parental pride.

His joy stems from two significant milestones: his daughter's academic achievement and an unexpected reunion with his son during the anti-finance bill protests in Nairobi.

Maji Maji first expressed his elation over his daughter’s graduation from Makini School. In a touching tribute, he celebrated her perseverance and success.

"Congratulations to you, my daughter Margret M. Ondijo, you did it and greatly so! It's been a journey of sacrifice and prayer but kindly look at what your certificate reads and always remember it.... Progressed from Deputy President and the first female President of the great school," he proudly shared.

Margret’s remarkable journey at Makini School, culminating in her leadership roles, reflects her dedication and hard work.

Her father's words encapsulate the pride and emotional investment of a parent witnessing the fruition of their child's efforts.

In a twist of fate, Maji Maji also found himself side by side with his son amidst the chaos of the anti-finance bill protests.

The protests, which saw Kenyans voicing their opposition to the controversial bill, provided an unexpected setting for a father-son reunion.

Maji’s encounter with his son, both engulfed in the struggle for a common cause, was a moment of profound connection and solidarity.

"Choked up in the smoke, a day to remember when your voice as an electorate does not matter, but the interests of a few in a closed room," Maji Maji recounted.

Despite the bill passing with a vote of 204-115, the shared experience underscored the need for political reorganization and the importance of making every voice count in the future.

"The best news that could happen to any parent is that I bumped into my son in the protests! It felt very good...we are on the same page! And also my art son King Kaka hakuwachwa nyuma," Maji added, expressing his delight at being joined by his son and fellow artist King Kaka.

More protests are expected as parliament pushes to the bill's next stage.

