Maji Maji beams with joy as his children make him proud in different occasions

Ghetto Radio’s Managing Director and presenter Julius Owino, popularly known as Maji Maji, recently experienced the epitome of parental pride.

His joy stems from two significant milestones: his daughter's academic achievement and an unexpected reunion with his son during the anti-finance bill protests in Nairobi.

Maji Maji first expressed his elation over his daughter’s graduation from Makini School. In a touching tribute, he celebrated her perseverance and success.

"Congratulations to you, my daughter Margret M. Ondijo, you did it and greatly so! It's been a journey of sacrifice and prayer but kindly look at what your certificate reads and always remember it.... Progressed from Deputy President and the first female President of the great school," he proudly shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Margret’s remarkable journey at Makini School, culminating in her leadership roles, reflects her dedication and hard work.

Her father's words encapsulate the pride and emotional investment of a parent witnessing the fruition of their child's efforts.

Father-son re-union at protests

In a twist of fate, Maji Maji also found himself side by side with his son amidst the chaos of the anti-finance bill protests.

The protests, which saw Kenyans voicing their opposition to the controversial bill, provided an unexpected setting for a father-son reunion.

Maji Maji and his son during the Anti-Finance Bill protests Pulse Live Kenya

Maji’s encounter with his son, both engulfed in the struggle for a common cause, was a moment of profound connection and solidarity.

"Choked up in the smoke, a day to remember when your voice as an electorate does not matter, but the interests of a few in a closed room," Maji Maji recounted.

Despite the bill passing with a vote of 204-115, the shared experience underscored the need for political reorganization and the importance of making every voice count in the future.

"The best news that could happen to any parent is that I bumped into my son in the protests! It felt very good...we are on the same page! And also my art son King Kaka hakuwachwa nyuma," Maji added, expressing his delight at being joined by his son and fellow artist King Kaka.

