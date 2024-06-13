The sports category has moved to a new website.

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui

Lynet Okumu

Actor Makokha and the late Purity Wambui were married for 30 years

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024
Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024
  • Actor Makokha laid his wife, Purity Wambui, to rest at the Lang'ata Cemetery
  • Hundreds of mourners, including notable thespians, attended the funeral
  • Heartfelt tributes were shared, with Makokha expressing deep sorrow and his children offering touching memories of their mother

Today, Thursday, June 13, was a somber day as Makokha laid his beloved wife, Purity Wambui, to rest at the Lang'ata Cemetery.

The funeral was attended by hundreds of mourners, including notable thespians from the acting industry.

The sorrow and grief were palpable as friends, family, and colleagues gathered to bid farewell to a cherished soul.

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024
Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024

READ: Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

In a video shared on YouTube, the legendary actor Makokha could not conceal his tears and sorrow. His tears fell freely during the burial ceremony, reflecting the deep pain of losing his wife.

Even more heartbreaking was the sight of his little daughter, who stood beside him, weeping painfully. The scene was a poignant reminder of the profound loss experienced by the family.

The funeral was marked by heartfelt tributes from Purity’s family, each expressing their deep loss and cherished memories.

Makokha paid a touching tribute to his wife, saying, “Ntakumiss sana dem yangu, sijui ntakua napigastory ni kunoma! Rest in peace my love.”

A screenshot image of Legendary actor Alfonse Makwacha 'Makokha' talking about the death of his wife Purity Wambui on June 7, 2024.
A screenshot image of Legendary actor Alfonse Makwacha 'Makokha' talking about the death of his wife Purity Wambui on June 7, 2024.

READ: How Makokha rose from Maringo estate street kid to producer & comedian paid in dollars

Purity’s children shared their own heartwarming tributes, each capturing a unique aspect of their bond with their mother.

Maline expressed her sorrow and gratitude: “Mum, I miss you so much. Thank you for always being there for us and teaching us to be strong. I love you.”

Sharlet added a comforting note, “Rest in peace, Mum. Yes, we are sad that you have left us, but we are also happy that you are resting and not in pain. Love you!”

Shanice remembered her mother’s strength and guidance: “Mum, you were my rock. You showed me what it meant to be brave, no-nonsense, and a go-getter. I promise to take care of Dad and Puuh just like you did. I love you always, Wambire!”

Little Malia shared a sweet memory, “I miss playing with you, Mummy. Thank you for the best hugs and stories. I love you so much and will always remember you.”

Makokha and his late wife Purity Wambui
Makokha and his late wife Purity Wambui

Purity Wambui’s life was marked by her struggle with breast cancer. She underwent numerous hospital visits and treatments, fighting bravely against the disease.

Despite the challenges, she remained a source of strength and inspiration for her family and friends.

Makokha and Purity were married for 30 years, a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other.

Makokha and his late wife Purity Wambui
Makokha and his late wife Purity Wambui

Throughout their marriage, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and shared experiences. Purity’s passing leaves a void that is deeply felt by all who know her.

Lynet Okumu
