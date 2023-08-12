The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

Lynet Okumu

The man who introduced himself as Omosh Tajiri claimed that Oga Obinna has never supported their 'mother' since he moved to Nairobi

Media personality and comedian Oga Obinna has found himself entangled in a public dispute after a man claimed to be his brother and made accusations against him.

The situation escalated quickly, prompting a strong response from Oga Obinna as he vehemently defended his reputation and family.

In a video shared by Oga Obinna on August 12th, a man identifying as Omosh Tajiri alleged that Obinna had changed since he left their home for Nairobi.

The man's claims gained attention as he accused Obinna of neglecting their family after leaving home and reneging on a promise to support their mother.

The man contested Obinna's claim of providing financial support to Brian Chira, asserting that he himself had experienced neglect from Obinna.

"I would like to expose some things zenye Obinna amekua akisema na haimakensense kwangu mimi kama brother yake. Pesa hautumii mathe. Mimi nikikupigia unaniambia am busy. You never supported us. I worked hard and earned my own money," the man said.

Oga Obinna's reaction was swift and unapologetic. In a repost of the video, he firmly warned the man, challenging him to reconsider his actions.

Obinna's anger was palpable as he addressed the man's audacity to spread defamatory remarks without any regard for the truth.

"Hamuogopi kulala ndani?? Haya, ask and you shall be given. Wacha huyu awe funzo. You can't just wake up and start defamatory remarks about people who donno you just because you feel you wanna ride on the wave for views relevance," Obinna questioned.

He called for accountability, offering the man a mere 24 hours to retract his statements and apologize through a video.

"However, the only leniency I'll extend is one!! 24 hours to take back your nonsense and apologise on video! Failure to do so, my lawyers will be in touch. Tutakutafuta, tukupate na mambo ichemke. Whoever knows who the hell this is, talk to him before it's too late," he wrote

Obinna's message sent a clear signal that he would not tolerate baseless allegations tarnishing his hard-earned brand and reputation.

He emphasized the years of dedication he had invested in building his career and the brand associated with it.

While directing his message to the man at the center of the controversy, Oga Obinna also addressed bloggers and content creators at large.

He urged them to refrain from involving his family in sensationalized narratives for views or engagement.

"For all bloggers and content creators, kindly keep my family out of the BS! I've worked so hard to build this brand and I've had it with anyone trying to tarnish my brand for whatever reasons," he wrote.

The comedian asserted that unfounded claims could not be allowed to erode his achievements or drag his family into unnecessary controversies.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
