Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

The situation escalated quickly, prompting a strong response from Oga Obinna as he vehemently defended his reputation and family.

Man accesses Obinna of neglecting his family

In a video shared by Oga Obinna on August 12th, a man identifying as Omosh Tajiri alleged that Obinna had changed since he left their home for Nairobi.

The man's claims gained attention as he accused Obinna of neglecting their family after leaving home and reneging on a promise to support their mother.

The man contested Obinna's claim of providing financial support to Brian Chira, asserting that he himself had experienced neglect from Obinna.

"I would like to expose some things zenye Obinna amekua akisema na haimakensense kwangu mimi kama brother yake. Pesa hautumii mathe. Mimi nikikupigia unaniambia am busy. You never supported us. I worked hard and earned my own money," the man said.

Obinna responds to claims of neglecting family

Oga Obinna's reaction was swift and unapologetic. In a repost of the video, he firmly warned the man, challenging him to reconsider his actions.

Obinna's anger was palpable as he addressed the man's audacity to spread defamatory remarks without any regard for the truth.

"Hamuogopi kulala ndani?? Haya, ask and you shall be given. Wacha huyu awe funzo. You can't just wake up and start defamatory remarks about people who donno you just because you feel you wanna ride on the wave for views relevance," Obinna questioned.

He called for accountability, offering the man a mere 24 hours to retract his statements and apologize through a video.

"However, the only leniency I'll extend is one!! 24 hours to take back your nonsense and apologise on video! Failure to do so, my lawyers will be in touch. Tutakutafuta, tukupate na mambo ichemke. Whoever knows who the hell this is, talk to him before it's too late," he wrote

Obinna's message sent a clear signal that he would not tolerate baseless allegations tarnishing his hard-earned brand and reputation.

He emphasized the years of dedication he had invested in building his career and the brand associated with it.

While directing his message to the man at the center of the controversy, Oga Obinna also addressed bloggers and content creators at large.

He urged them to refrain from involving his family in sensationalized narratives for views or engagement.

"For all bloggers and content creators, kindly keep my family out of the BS! I've worked so hard to build this brand and I've had it with anyone trying to tarnish my brand for whatever reasons," he wrote.

