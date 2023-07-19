The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Selorm Tali

A Nigerian man identified as Tembu Ebere, who attempted to cry for 100 hours to set the Guinness World Record, has gone blind.

Man goes blind
Man goes blind

Tembu Ebere lost some of his vision as he tried to bawl nonstop for a whole week in one of many Guinness World Records attempts sweeping the African nation.

Recommended articles

Reports by BBC stated that the man began to experience severe headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face from the constant crying before going temporarily blind for 45 minutes.

I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing,” he said.

He was determined to complete his tear-jerker — even though he has not applied to Guinness World Record so it would not count.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of many Nigerians seeking to set world records since May when a 26-year-old chef named Hilda Baci was officially logged at cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes at a Lagos restaurant.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid & Asake

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid & Asake

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Nadia Mukami gushes over son, denies he looks like his father Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami gushes over son, denies he looks like his father Arrow Bwoy

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]