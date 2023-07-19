Tembu Ebere lost some of his vision as he tried to bawl nonstop for a whole week in one of many Guinness World Records attempts sweeping the African nation.
Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon
A Nigerian man identified as Tembu Ebere, who attempted to cry for 100 hours to set the Guinness World Record, has gone blind.
Reports by BBC stated that the man began to experience severe headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face from the constant crying before going temporarily blind for 45 minutes.
“I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing,” he said.
He was determined to complete his tear-jerker — even though he has not applied to Guinness World Record so it would not count.
He was one of many Nigerians seeking to set world records since May when a 26-year-old chef named Hilda Baci was officially logged at cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes at a Lagos restaurant.
