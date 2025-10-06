As of late 2025, the worlds of Kenyan music and global video gaming are colliding in spectacular fashion.

A growing wave of artists with Kenyan roots are seeing their tracks featured in some of the planet's biggest gaming franchises from publishers like Electronic Arts (EA), Konami, and Ubisoft.

This powerful cultural crossover is introducing the vibrant sounds of Kenya to millions of players, turning gaming sessions into a discovery platform for the nation's immense musical talent.

Sofiya Nzau: 'Your Love' in EA Sports FC 26

Kenyan singer-songwriter Sofiya Nzau

Murang'a-born Afro-house sensation Sofiya Nzau became a global phenomenon in 2023 with her viral hit 'Mwaki,' a collaboration with Brazilian producer Zerb that has since soared past 300 million streams on Spotify.

Now, her 2024 track 'Your Love,' which features her signature vocals in the Kikuyu language, has landed a coveted spot on the recently released EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack.

The inclusion of the Antdot & PLS&TY remix in the world’s most popular football simulation, a series that sells over 20 million copies annually, cements her status as a global powerhouse.

Matata: 'Not Today' in EA Sports FC 24

The dynamic four-man group Matata has been a dominant force with their unique blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and dancehall.

Matata

Though now based in Norway, their Kenyan roots run deep.

Their track 'Not Today,' featuring British singer Liam Bailey from their 2023 debut album Super Morio, was a standout inclusion on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack .

Its presence in the game, which marked the official rebranding from the legendary FIFA series, brought their energetic sound to the franchise's 150 million-strong global player base.

KayCyy: Grammy-winning talent in EA Sports FC 24

Kenyan-American rapper and producer KayCyy (born Mark Mbogo in Nairobi) has already made a significant mark on the music industry, famously collaborating with Kanye West on the Donda album.

Kenyan artist KayCyy

His track 'LOVE & HATE' was also featured on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack.

The inclusion brought his introspective hip-hop and R&B style to a massive global audience, resonating particularly with diaspora communities who are avid players of the game.

Elsy Wameyo: 'River Nile' in eFootball 2024

Nairobi-born, Adelaide-raised artist Elsy Wameyo channels her heritage into a powerful mix of hip-hop, gospel, and African rhythms.

Kenyan-born artist Elsy Wameyo

Her track 'River Nile,' from her 2022 EP Nilotic, found a home on the eFootball 2024 soundtrack.

Published by Konami, the eFootball series is a major competitor in the football simulation market, and Wameyo’s inclusion introduced her soulful and thought-provoking music to a dedicated and distinct segment of the football gaming world.

Stella Mwangi: Multiple tracks in the Just Dance series

Kenyan-Norwegian rapper Stella Mwangi has had multiple tracks featured in the world's biggest dance rhythm game.

Kenyan-Norwegian rapper Stella Mwangi

Her 2018 anthem 'Not Your Ordinary' was included in Just Dance 2019.

She followed that up by having her 2019 track 'Ma Itù' featured in Just Dance 2020.

With the Ubisoft-published series having sold over 70 million units, Mwangi's music has been the soundtrack to countless living room dance-offs.

So, the next time you boot up your console to score a goal in EA FC or hit a perfect routine in Just Dance, listen closely.