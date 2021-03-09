Actress Bridget Shighadi alias Sofia is in jubilation and at the same time thankful after spotting her graffiti on a Nairobi Bus.

An excited Ms Shighadi, expressed gratitude towards the Matatu Sacco that opted to appreciate her craft by printing huge graffiti of her face on their Bus.

The Maria actress pointed out that she was brought up in a village where fulfilling her dreams seemed like a pie in the sky but now with her star shinning she can’t take anything for granted.

Thank You

“Born and raised in a small town where fulfilling my dreams seemed like a pie in the sky ..to witness today an image of me drawn over a Bus in this big beautiful city of Nairobi is so unreal in so many different ways.

In complete humbleness , it takes nothing but hard work, patience and having faith in God. I hope one day I can use my space to communicate this to our youth. 🙏🏽 #Grateful” reads Bridget Shighadi.

Ms Shighadi’s graffiti attracted lots of positive comments from her followers;

loulou_hassan “Awwwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌 when I grow up”

neominganga “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

mozz254 “😍😍😍😍😍😍congratulations”

the_life_of_childish_gambino “Kichorwa kwa mat🙌🙌”

eustaceeehbn “so inspiring”

harrietshannonaudrey “One day is NOOOW mama...now ..you kick off that dream journey od yours...start small but start anyway.. Happy international women's Day to you mwana wa ingo..”

mariaseriesfans “eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeish 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 our own shinning star”

obilajasca “Shine bright 👏”

andy_r.o.n.c.e “I'm so proud of you big siz❤️😍”

model_tosh “Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊”

Betty's Graffiti

Just the other day, Media Personality Betty Kyallo offered 8 fans free lunch as an of appreciation after spotting a huge Graffiti of her face on a Nairobi Matatu.

Ms Kyallo mentioned that she is willing to take a ride in the Matatu in question with 8 of her fans as they go out for lunch.

Betty Kyallo’s reaction as she spots Huge gravity of her face on Nairobi Matatu (Photos)

"A BIG THANK YOU for this. I appreciate this so so much. To be loved is so so Humbling. I need a ride in it plus 8 of my fans we go for a lunch. Any hotel within Nairobi that would like to host us holla at me,” shared Betty Kyallo.

