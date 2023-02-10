ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

Denis Mwangi

Congratulations to Mark Masai

Journalist Mark Masai poses for a photo
Journalist Mark Masai poses for a photo

Professional Marketing Services (PMS GROUP), a leading PR and marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Mark Masai as the new Director of Public Relations and Communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In an statement of Friday, February 10, the company noted that with over 15 years of experience in communication, Mark is known for his expertise in the field and is expected to bring his vast knowledge to the PMS Group.

Mark will head the PR and corporate communication team and be responsible for anchoring PMS Group's position in the market.

Journalist Mark Masai poses for a photo
Journalist Mark Masai poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

"The NEWs; NEW HAT, NEW HOME: Communication is my first language and I have a knack for speaking to and reaching an audience with a desired outcome. The market is open and I am ready to close the deals and grow brands," he said after the news.

The agency has a long list of major organizations and brands in its portfolio, including the Communications Authority of Kenya, the Co-operative Bank, Bidco Africa, and ICIPE RSIF, among others.

Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert, CEO and founder of PMS Group, expressed her excitement at Mark's appointment and said it reflects the company's commitment to disrupting Africa's PR and Communication market.

Mark Masai at NTV studios
Mark Masai at NTV studios Pulse Live Kenya

PMS Group has over 25 years of business operation and has been providing marketing and communication services to local, regional, and international organizations and brands.

After leaving Nation Media Group in 2022, he launched his own show dubbed “The Social Newsroom”.

Mark Masai's journey in the media industry began during his college days at Tangaza in Karen, where he was an intern at Hope FM.

Upon completing his education, he joined Radio Africa Group and later worked at other radio stations like Classic FM and provided voiceovers for commercials.

His talent and hard work caught the attention of Nation Media Group, which offered him a position as a reporter and news anchor at just 22 years old.

He left NTV in 2022 after 14 years at the media house.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend welcome twin babies in cute photos

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend welcome twin babies in cute photos

Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

I will doubt you less next time - Linus Kaikai tells Sonko after 2 years

I will doubt you less next time - Linus Kaikai tells Sonko after 2 years

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

8 memorable music groups from Kenya's vibrant 2000s

8 memorable music groups from Kenya's vibrant 2000s

Chameleone: Why Bebe Cool and I went to Nairobi

Chameleone: Why Bebe Cool and I went to Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air