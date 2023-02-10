Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

In an statement of Friday, February 10, the company noted that with over 15 years of experience in communication, Mark is known for his expertise in the field and is expected to bring his vast knowledge to the PMS Group.

Mark will head the PR and corporate communication team and be responsible for anchoring PMS Group's position in the market.

"The NEWs; NEW HAT, NEW HOME: Communication is my first language and I have a knack for speaking to and reaching an audience with a desired outcome. The market is open and I am ready to close the deals and grow brands," he said after the news.

The agency has a long list of major organizations and brands in its portfolio, including the Communications Authority of Kenya, the Co-operative Bank, Bidco Africa, and ICIPE RSIF, among others.

Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert, CEO and founder of PMS Group, expressed her excitement at Mark's appointment and said it reflects the company's commitment to disrupting Africa's PR and Communication market.

PMS Group has over 25 years of business operation and has been providing marketing and communication services to local, regional, and international organizations and brands.

After leaving Nation Media Group in 2022, he launched his own show dubbed “The Social Newsroom”.

Mark Masai's journey in the media industry began during his college days at Tangaza in Karen, where he was an intern at Hope FM.

Upon completing his education, he joined Radio Africa Group and later worked at other radio stations like Classic FM and provided voiceovers for commercials.

His talent and hard work caught the attention of Nation Media Group, which offered him a position as a reporter and news anchor at just 22 years old.