The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mark Masai shares 2 valuable learnings 6 months after leaving NTV

Amos Robi

Mark Masai is now the Director of Public Relations at Professional Marketing Services (PMS GROUP)

Mark Masai
Mark Masai

Former NTV News anchor Mark Masai has opened up about the valuable lessons he learned after leaving the newsroom following a 14-year career.

Recommended articles

Now serving as the Director of Public Relations at Professional Marketing Services (PMS GROUP), Masai shared his insights and experiences, emphasizing the importance of embracing change and discovering one's personal brand.

Masai acknowledged the initial shock but highlighted the inevitability of life's unpredictability noting that life was not fair to anyone.

"There's nothing really fair in life, so if you look out and expect life to be fair to you, who do you think you are?" he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Masai emphasized that no one's life should be solely defined by their employer. His departure from TV journalism provided him with a unique opportunity to unveil the magnitude of his individual brand.

"It was a shocker what happened because I was not going to be in the newsroom forever, but it wasn't according to my timing but I am actually in touch with my brand and myself and going out there and there is good feedback from the market and I have appreciated that my value is so much bigger than I thought," Masai explained.

Journalist Mark Masai poses for a photo
Journalist Mark Masai poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

This shift in perspective allowed Masai to explore new avenues and expand his professional horizons. He delved into various fields, including podcasting and acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Masai's debut film, 'Faithless,' is set to premiere on July 7 on Showmax. This diversification of his skill set showcases Masai's versatility and demonstrates his willingness to embrace change and seek new challenges.

Reflecting on his journey, Masai expressed gratitude for the positive feedback he has received from the market, affirming that his value is far greater than he had initially anticipated.

Mark Masai's journey in the media industry began during his college days at Tangaza in Karen, where he was an intern at Hope FM.

Upon completing his education, he joined Radio Africa Group and later worked at other radio stations like Classic FM and provided voiceovers for commercials.

NTV’s Mark Masai
NTV’s Mark Masai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

His talent and hard work caught the attention of Nation Media Group, which offered him a position as a reporter and news anchor at just 22 years old.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mark Masai shares 2 valuable learnings 6 months after leaving NTV

Mark Masai shares 2 valuable learnings 6 months after leaving NTV

Viral Akorino lady in tears after boyfriend cheated & dumped her

Viral Akorino lady in tears after boyfriend cheated & dumped her

How Kenyan female celebs honoured their husbands on Father's Day

How Kenyan female celebs honoured their husbands on Father's Day

Gengetone group Mbuzi gang involved in accident

Gengetone group Mbuzi gang involved in accident

I had to get this out of my chest - Akothee's surprising revelation about her siblings & father

I had to get this out of my chest - Akothee's surprising revelation about her siblings & father

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

This nonsense must stop! Lilian Muli fiercely responds to rumours about her love life

This nonsense must stop! Lilian Muli fiercely responds to rumours about her love life

Diamond Platnumz's viral outfit sells out in stores, demand increases sharply

Diamond Platnumz's viral outfit sells out in stores, demand increases sharply

Karen Nyamu splurges Sh420K on Samidoh's Father's Day gift

Karen Nyamu splurges Sh420K on Samidoh's Father's Day gift

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

The late Shosh Wa Kinangop

Emotions run high as Shosh Wa Kinangop is laid to rest

Akothee

Details of Akothee's flight that almost claimed her life