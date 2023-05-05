The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mary Kilobi Atwoli schools women on how submission works in marriage

Amos Robi

Na niko na Masters kumbuka - Mary Kilobi explains why she is not afraid to do some tasks for her hubby, Francis Atwoli

Mary Kilobi Atwoli
Mary Kilobi Atwoli

Mary Atwoli, the wife of Central Organisation for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, has affirmed her husband's statement that she takes care of him properly.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Labour Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Atwoli had heaped praises on his wife for understanding his needs and taking care of him.

"Mimi si kijana ata mkiona bibi yangu Mary ni m-young. Mary kazi yake ni kuona socks iko namna gani, shati yangu ni safi. Saa ya kumeza dawa imefika sababu siweziandika mfanyi kazi. Yeye ndo anaangalia saa yangu ya ndege imefika, passport yangu iko namna gani.

"[I am not a young man, even when you see my wife Mary, she is younger. Mary's job is to make sure my socks are in order, my shirt is clean. It's time to take medicine because I can't write, I'm a worker. She is the one checking if my flight has arrived and how my passport looks like,]" Kilobi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
News anchor Mary Kilobi Atwoli
News anchor Mary Kilobi Atwoli News anchor Mary Kilobi Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mary Kilobi furious after 2 male politicians used her name in campaigns

Affirming her husband's words, Mary Atwoli took a dig at women who find it hard to help their partners, noting that she enjoys assisting her husband, despite being highly educated.

"Si mliambiwa Kazi yake huyu dada? She enjoys it. Kuvalisha bae viatu na kumpa dawa na kubeba boarding pass ni kitu ya kuchokesha mtu? Na niko na Masters kumbuka Ooh mimi siwezi kutoa mtu mzima Socks... Ooh mimi siwezi pea mtu dawa... Wewe kula ujeuri wako,"

"[Weren't you told about this lady's job? She enjoys it. Is it a tiring thing to dress bae, give them medication, and carry their boarding pass? And I have a Master's degree, remember. Oh, I can't even take off an adult's socks... Oh, I can't give someone medication... You eat your arrogance,]" Kilobi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi Atwoli during the Labour Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi Atwoli during the Labour Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi Atwoli during the Labour Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens Pulse Live Kenya

Atwoli and Kilobi met at a TV station in Kampala, Uganda where Kilobi was undertaking her internship.

Atwoli was in the station for an interview and upon hearing of a Kenyan girl who was working there, he insisted on meeting her.

When I met her about 13 years ago, that’s in 2005 in Kampala and she was at that time with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and I was in the company of my second wife whom I have released to go and do politics and she has taken over,” Atwoli revealed in a past interview.

ADVERTISEMENT
Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]
Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Atwoli discloses hilarious reasons for marrying KTN’s Mary Kilobi [Video]

Despite there being a difference of about 30 years between the couple, Kilobi says Atwoli is a loving man in private unlike in public where he appears to lose his rag easily.

The two have been married for over five years now.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mary Kilobi Atwoli schools women on how submission works in marriage

Mary Kilobi Atwoli schools women on how submission works in marriage

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo cut short vacation after medical emergency

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo cut short vacation after medical emergency

Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy claims after viral photos

Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy claims after viral photos

Sauti Sol to perform alongside Boyz II Men in Nairobi concert

Sauti Sol to perform alongside Boyz II Men in Nairobi concert

Why Daddy Owen is considering come-we-stay marriage, 3 years after divorce

Why Daddy Owen is considering come-we-stay marriage, 3 years after divorce

Hitmaker Motif Di Don blows millions on new Mercedes Benz SUV [Video]

Hitmaker Motif Di Don blows millions on new Mercedes Benz SUV [Video]

Bena Wa Malines: How TikTok changed my life from matatu tout [WATCH]

Bena Wa Malines: How TikTok changed my life from matatu tout [WATCH]

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in the U.S. after long hiatus

Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in the U.S. after long hiatus

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year Shix Kapienga

Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently