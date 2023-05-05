Mary Kilobi Atwoli schools women on how submission works in marriage

Speaking at the Labour Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Atwoli had heaped praises on his wife for understanding his needs and taking care of him.

"Mimi si kijana ata mkiona bibi yangu Mary ni m-young. Mary kazi yake ni kuona socks iko namna gani, shati yangu ni safi. Saa ya kumeza dawa imefika sababu siweziandika mfanyi kazi. Yeye ndo anaangalia saa yangu ya ndege imefika, passport yangu iko namna gani.

"[I am not a young man, even when you see my wife Mary, she is younger. Mary's job is to make sure my socks are in order, my shirt is clean. It's time to take medicine because I can't write, I'm a worker. She is the one checking if my flight has arrived and how my passport looks like,]" Kilobi said.

News anchor Mary Kilobi Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

Affirming her husband's words, Mary Atwoli took a dig at women who find it hard to help their partners, noting that she enjoys assisting her husband, despite being highly educated.

"Si mliambiwa Kazi yake huyu dada? She enjoys it. Kuvalisha bae viatu na kumpa dawa na kubeba boarding pass ni kitu ya kuchokesha mtu? Na niko na Masters kumbuka Ooh mimi siwezi kutoa mtu mzima Socks... Ooh mimi siwezi pea mtu dawa... Wewe kula ujeuri wako,"

"[Weren't you told about this lady's job? She enjoys it. Is it a tiring thing to dress bae, give them medication, and carry their boarding pass? And I have a Master's degree, remember. Oh, I can't even take off an adult's socks... Oh, I can't give someone medication... You eat your arrogance,]" Kilobi said.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi Atwoli during the Labour Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens Pulse Live Kenya

Mary Kilobi and Francis Atwoli relationship history

Atwoli and Kilobi met at a TV station in Kampala, Uganda where Kilobi was undertaking her internship.

Atwoli was in the station for an interview and upon hearing of a Kenyan girl who was working there, he insisted on meeting her.

“When I met her about 13 years ago, that’s in 2005 in Kampala and she was at that time with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and I was in the company of my second wife whom I have released to go and do politics and she has taken over,” Atwoli revealed in a past interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite there being a difference of about 30 years between the couple, Kilobi says Atwoli is a loving man in private unlike in public where he appears to lose his rag easily.