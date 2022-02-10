Mary Kilobi furious after 2 male politicians used her name in campaigns

Kilobi, who is married to COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, has asked the political leaders to keep her name out of their campaign speeches.

“It's hilarious that some politicians, the likes of Rashid Echesa and Didmus Barasa have continuously made this Kilobi name inseparable from their manifesto in their rallies.

“I know it sounds really nice but Kenyans are eager to hear the 'great plans' you purport to have for them,” read an excerpt of her post.

Kilobi explained that she was neither a leader nor an aspiring politician, therefore, she did not appreciate being made the subject of political rhetoric.

“Ironically most guys who shout the loudest about Kilobi the 25-year-old have been frequent visitors in Kajiado😁 And by the way mkae mkijua kejeli zenu zinanijengea ushuhuda wa kishindo (know that your insults are building a powerful testimony for me)! Anyway wacha Mungu atete na wanaoteta nami (God will fight the people fighting me)!” she added.

Due to her close association with Atwoli, the news anchor has often found herself in the limelight.

How Kilobi’s life changed after marrying Atwoli

In a past interview, Kilobi explained that her life went through a transformation after marrying the COTU boss.

"There are things I want to do on my own but I now realize that there are helpers around me. And I just need to sit and enjoy. But I am used to running around and doing all these things.

"There are people always there with me saying madam ‘how are you? How can I help you? There is breakfast what do you want to have?'” she said at the time.

The bubbly anchor also has the privilege of having a chauffeur, but still enjoys driving herself.

Though speculations had been rife that Kilobi entered into a relationship with Atwoli because of his status and wealth, the news anchor dismissed the claims, disclosing that she actually declined the COTU boss proposal on several occasions.