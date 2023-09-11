Unampendea nini? - Mary Kilobi cleverly dodges question on Atwoli in radio interview

The exchange between the two media personalities provided a glimpse into the couple's dynamics while keeping the details of their marriage shrouded in mystery.

Kilobi, acknowledging Ankali's persistence in seeking answers to personal questions, playfully commented on his determination.

She humorously mentioned that not even being hung up on would deter him.

"Mimi nilikukataza hizi maswali zako za udaku unajua umezoea kukatiwa simu hata ukikatiwa huskii vibaya, uko na absorbers," Kilobi said.

Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi Atwoli

Ankali, undeterred by Kilobi's friendly jabs, continued his quest for insights into their successful marriage.

"Hivi siri ni gani ya kupendana mnavyo pendana hivyo"

Kilobi responded, "Waambie ndoa hainaga formula waende tu vile kunaenda."

However, Ankali was not done with his line of questioning. He ventured into the realm of finances, asking whether Kilobi was attracted to Atwoli because of his substantial wealth.

"Wewe ni mmoja wa wale wanaona nilimpendea pesa nataka kujua wewe unabelong wapi?" Kilobi asked Ankali Ray.

Kilobi, displaying her wit, responded with a chuckle, "Mmmh, waambie haikuwa pesa," before sharing a laughter-filled moment and hanging up the call.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mary Kilobi - Francis Atwoli love story

Mary Kilobi and Francis Atwoli's marriage has been the subject of curiosity and speculation, given their significant age difference and Atwoli's high-profile role in Kenyan labour politics.

Atwoli and Kilobi met at a TV station in Kampala, Uganda where Kilobi was undertaking her internship.

Atwoli was in the station for an interview and upon hearing of a Kenyan girl who was working there, he insisted on meeting her.

“When I met her about 13 years ago, that’s in 2005 in Kampala and she was at that time with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and I was in the company of my second wife whom I have released to go and do politics and she has taken over,” Atwoli revealed in a past interview.

How Mary Kilobi Atwoli's Exquisite Birthday Party Went down (Photos)