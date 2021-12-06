RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Matata's Freddy Milanya & wife welcome bouncing baby boy named Sulwe [Photos]

Congratulations. Freddy is a member of Norway based Kenyan Gengetone group Matata

Norway based Kenyan Gengetone group Matata’s rapper and singer Freddy Milanya is the newest celebrity dad in town after welcoming a bouncing baby boy into his family.

Taking to social media, Milanya disclosed that they had named their son ‘Storm Sulwe Sandvik Milanya'.

“𝒮𝓉❣️𝓇𝓂 𝒮𝓊𝓁𝓌𝑒 𝒮𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓋𝒾𝓀 𝑀𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓃𝓎𝒶 ❤️🥰 ⋆ W𝑒𝓁𝒸𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝓉𝑜 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓁𝒹 𝓈𝑜𝓃,” reads a message from Freddy Milanya.

On the other hand, the group through their official Instagram page, congratulated Milanya and his wife, stating that the group has a new member.

“We have a new Member in Matata❤️ STORM SULWE SANDVIK MILANYA❤️❤️

congratulations @freddy_milanya we are so proud of you 💯✅,” reads the message.

Freddy Milanya wedded his longtime Mzungu girlfriend in lavish affair back in July 2020. The two tied the knot in an exquisite ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family.

“Now you all know why we sang Ruracio 🎉🎉🎊🎊 Congratulations 🍾 to our bro @freddy_milanya on his beautiful wedding ❤️🎉 we will miss you on this single side ☺️😇🙈 “ shared Matata’s official Instagram page.

Matata is a Kenyan music and dance artist group that consists of 5 members; Marcus Ojiambo, Ken Kimathi, Richie Mathu, Freddy Milanya and Festus Mwenda.

Congratulatory messages

itsmefancyfingers “Congratulations my brother!! And so cool our sons share the same name! Karibu #FatherStudies Class is in session! 😍😊😊❤️❤️❤️”

terencecreative “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

itsakukudanger “Congratulations bro❤️❤️”

njorothecomedian “Congratulations bro...👏👏👏”

richiemathu “Sulwe my youngest nephew ❤️❤️”

gloriasongoro “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾!”

queenjainabaOmgggg congratulations 🎊😍❤️😍 @freddy_milanya so happy for you both”

were.cindy “Freddy😫😫😫😫congrats 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

