The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maureen Waititu admits she's ready for love, 2 qualities she seeks in a man

Lynet Okumu

Maureen Waititu reveals the top 2 traits she seeks in a partner

Maureen Waititu
Maureen Waititu

It has been six years since media personality and former model Maureen Waititu broke up with her baby daddy Frankie JustGymIt, and now, she is opening up about her desire for love and the qualities she seeks in her potential partner.

Recommended articles

In an interview with YouTuber Lynn Ngugi on July 27, Maureen revealed her thoughts on love, motherhood, and the kind of man she envisions in her life.

Maureen unapologetically admits that she loves love. To her, love is a beautiful thing, and she believes in the transformative power of genuine affection.

Maureen Waititu
Maureen Waititu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Maureen Waititu joins list of Kenyan celebs using advanced gastric balloon technology

As she reflects on her personal journey, she acknowledges how priorities change as one grows older, shifting the focus towards finding a meaningful connection.

The former model now sees love from a different perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasizes the importance of friendship in a romantic relationship, highlighting that beyond the initial butterflies, a strong foundation of friendship is crucial.

"Personally the person I would imagine in my life would have to be my best friend because when the butterflies are over you must face this person and ask where are we going"

For her, the ideal partner would be her best friend - someone she can confide in, share life's joys and challenges, and envision a future together.

Maureen Waititu
Maureen Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

She says she can imagine going home to somebody, cooking a meal for someone

ADVERTISEMENT

"But then that friendship needs to be there. Because love is not a feeling, you've got to wake up every day and chose this person,"

Maureen values self-awareness and responsibility. She believes that acknowledging one's flaws and actively working on them is essential for personal growth and healthy relationships.

She prefers a partner who is willing to face their weaknesses and make conscious efforts to improve, rather than falling into denial and perpetuating negative cycles.

"Self-awareness coz weuh people are broken out there, broken is okay but are you self-aware, are you able to say I have this weakness and I'm working on it other than being in denial and the cycle repeats itself,"

ADVERTISEMENT
Maureen Waititu
Maureen Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Frankie forced to apologize to his baby mamas Maureen & Corazon Kwamboka

Having learned from her past experiences, Maureen Waititu now opts to keep her love life private.

She acknowledges that she does not need to prove a point to anyone, and if she loves in private, that is all that matters.

"I have learnt. I am not trying to prove a point, if I love in private that is all that matters. And I am very happy," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a single mother, Maureen Waititu is no stranger to societal stereotypes. However, she passionately bashes the notion that single mums should not be loved due to the perceived baggage they may bring.

Maureen Waititu
Maureen Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

With confidence, she proclaimed that single mums are dope and deserving of love. She embraces her motherhood while acknowledging that she also needs love as an individual.

"Let me tell you, some of the most amazing people to love. Yes, I'm speaking on behalf of all the single mums around the world, single mums are so dope," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maureen revealed that they are currently co-parenting with Frankie JustGymIt.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maureen Waititu admits she's ready for love, 2 qualities she seeks in a man

Maureen Waititu admits she's ready for love, 2 qualities she seeks in a man

Nike’s 'Own The Floor' dance battle transforms Westgate Mall into a theater of dreams

Nike’s 'Own The Floor' dance battle transforms Westgate Mall into a theater of dreams

Tupac's legendary ring sells for record Sh144M

Tupac's legendary ring sells for record Sh144M

Ringtone comes out crying after weekend in jail & day in court

Ringtone comes out crying after weekend in jail & day in court

Beyonce's mother files for divorce from second husband Richard Lawson

Beyonce's mother files for divorce from second husband Richard Lawson

Ariana Grande's new boyfriend's estranged wife unhappy about relationship

Ariana Grande's new boyfriend's estranged wife unhappy about relationship

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

‘Machachari’ actor Tosh in search of love after 8-year break

‘Machachari’ actor Tosh in search of love after 8-year break

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Singer Kevin Bahati & his wife Diana Marua

I wanted to make it right, but it was too late - Bahati’s tell-all on late brother Kyalo