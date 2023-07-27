Maureen Waititu admits she's ready for love, 2 qualities she seeks in a man

In an interview with YouTuber Lynn Ngugi on July 27, Maureen revealed her thoughts on love, motherhood, and the kind of man she envisions in her life.

Maureen unapologetically admits that she loves love. To her, love is a beautiful thing, and she believes in the transformative power of genuine affection.

As she reflects on her personal journey, she acknowledges how priorities change as one grows older, shifting the focus towards finding a meaningful connection.

Qualities Maureen Waititu seeks in her potential man

The former model now sees love from a different perspective.

Friendship

She emphasizes the importance of friendship in a romantic relationship, highlighting that beyond the initial butterflies, a strong foundation of friendship is crucial.

"Personally the person I would imagine in my life would have to be my best friend because when the butterflies are over you must face this person and ask where are we going"

For her, the ideal partner would be her best friend - someone she can confide in, share life's joys and challenges, and envision a future together.

She says she can imagine going home to somebody, cooking a meal for someone

"But then that friendship needs to be there. Because love is not a feeling, you've got to wake up every day and chose this person,"

Self awareness

Maureen values self-awareness and responsibility. She believes that acknowledging one's flaws and actively working on them is essential for personal growth and healthy relationships.

She prefers a partner who is willing to face their weaknesses and make conscious efforts to improve, rather than falling into denial and perpetuating negative cycles.

"Self-awareness coz weuh people are broken out there, broken is okay but are you self-aware, are you able to say I have this weakness and I'm working on it other than being in denial and the cycle repeats itself,"

Having learned from her past experiences, Maureen Waititu now opts to keep her love life private.

She acknowledges that she does not need to prove a point to anyone, and if she loves in private, that is all that matters.

"I have learnt. I am not trying to prove a point, if I love in private that is all that matters. And I am very happy," she said.

Maureen Waititu: Single mums deserve love

As a single mother, Maureen Waititu is no stranger to societal stereotypes. However, she passionately bashes the notion that single mums should not be loved due to the perceived baggage they may bring.

With confidence, she proclaimed that single mums are dope and deserving of love. She embraces her motherhood while acknowledging that she also needs love as an individual.

"Let me tell you, some of the most amazing people to love. Yes, I'm speaking on behalf of all the single mums around the world, single mums are so dope," she said.

